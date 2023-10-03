No, Ford is not cancelling the F150 Lightning

In recent days, speculation online suggested that Ford was halting one of their biggest electric vehicle lines, the F150 Lightning.
Given how important this product is to the future of the company, it didn’t sound right to me, so I reached out to Ford PR to validate, particularly in light of concerns this could be a change in direction that could impact the release of Ford’s first passenger EV into Australia, the Mustang Mach-E which is due this quarter.
I received the following clarification from Ford PR that confirms the report was wrong.
The original report came in the form of an email shared by CarDealershipGuy on X. The post has more than 1 Million views with many replies believing it to be true. This is why it’s important to always be sceptical about what you read online.