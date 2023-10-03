No, Ford is not cancelling the F150 Lightning

In recent days, speculation online suggested that Ford was halting one of their biggest electric vehicle lines, the F150 Lightning.

Given how important this product is to the future of the company, it didn’t sound right to me, so I reached out to Ford PR to validate, particularly in light of concerns this could be a change in direction that could impact the release of Ford’s first passenger EV into Australia, the Mustang Mach-E which is due this quarter.

I received the following clarification from Ford PR that confirms the report was wrong.

Ford has cancelled some dealer stock orders for MY23 F-150 Lightning, as part of our preparations to changeover to MY24. These dealers will have the opportunity to re-order MY24 stock. No customer orders have been cancelled by Ford.”



The Rouge Electric Vehicle Center continues to ramp production after re-tooling to increase capacity.



Ford Australia is committed to our electrified future, and are excited to begin customer deliveries of the Mustang Mach-E in December this year. In 2024 and beyond we have secured strong supply of the Mach-E and look forward to its long-term future in our model line-up. Ford spokesperson

The original report came in the form of an email shared by CarDealershipGuy on X. The post has more than 1 Million views with many replies believing it to be true. This is why it’s important to always be sceptical about what you read online.