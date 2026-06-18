No more sim sweat, the Next Level Racing Elite ES1 HYPERCOOL brings active cooling to the bucket seat

If you have ever spent more than an hour strapped into a rigid bucket seat trying to shave tenths off your lap time, you know the dark truth of sim racing. It is not the tricky tyre degradation or the telemetry data that gets you in the end. It is the sweaty back.

Sim racing is hard work, and Aussie simulation giants Next Level Racing have decided enough is enough. Following on from their previous cooling experiments, the Gold Coast crew is back with a fresh solution for your sweaty endurance sessions. Say hello to the Next Level Racing Elite ES1 HYPERCOOL Ventilated Sim Racing Seat.

Yes, it is a massive mouthful of a name, but it comes with a built-in breeze for your backside. For sim racers who treat every session like a proper race, this could be the upgrade that finally lets you focus on the apex instead of your own discomfort.

The heat is on in sim racing

Heat buildup is one of the most overlooked performance killers in sim racing. After just 30 or 40 minutes in a traditional bucket, many drivers start shifting in their seat, losing concentration, and making small mistakes that cost lap time. In Australia, where summer temperatures regularly push rigs into uncomfortable territory, the problem is even more pronounced.

Long stints at virtual Bathurst or multi-hour endurance events on iRacing turn the seat into a heat trap. Sweat builds up, concentration fades, and what started as a focused practice session ends in frustration. Real-world racing drivers have had cooling systems for decades. Sim racers have mostly had to suffer in silence until now.

Next Level Racing recognised this gap after the strong reception to their earlier ERS3 HYPERCOOL model. Instead of leaving the solution only on their reclining seat platform, they have brought the same active cooling thinking to their flagship fixed-back bucket.

Turning down the heat on the grid

The team at Next Level Racing is expanding their active cooling tech after getting some seriously positive nods from their earlier ERS3 HYPERCOOL launch. This time, they are bringing the wind machine to their flagship bucket style seat platform.

The new ES1 HYPERCOOL is basically a premium racing bucket that has been fitted with a pair of built-in centrifugal fan motors. These fans blast controlled airflow directly through a specialised SIMAERO Mesh fabric. The idea is to target the exact heat zones where your body turns into a human radiator during a long stint.

Instead of stepping out of your rig looking like you just climbed out of a swimming pool, you get to stay cool and focused. It is a genuine performance upgrade because fatigue and overheating are the ultimate concentration killers. When your body is fighting heat, your inputs suffer, reaction times slow, and consistency disappears.

Built like a tank with a dial for your wind

The engineering here is a bit more sophisticated than just duct-taping a couple of PC fans to the plastic. You get a premium metal-finished potentiometer knob mounted right where you can reach it. This lets you dial the fan speed up or down in real time without having to take your eyes off the apex.

If you are putting in a chill practice session, turn it down low. If you are defending your position on lap fifty-five of an endurance race, crank it to maximum blast. The control is immediate and intuitive, much like adjusting brake bias or traction settings mid-session in a real car.

“The positive response to the ERS3 HYPERCOOL showed us that active cooling is something the sim racing community sees real value in, especially for longer and more demanding sessions.



With the ES1 HYPERCOOL, we are bringing that same cooling innovation into our bucket style ES1 platform, giving drivers greater comfort, strength, control, and focus while expanding the HYPERCOOL experience across our ecosystem.” Hess Ghah, CEO, Next Level Racing.

Beyond the built-in air conditioning, this is still a serious piece of sim racing hardware. The core of the seat is made from a rotationally moulded LLDPE shell packed with PU moulded foam. That means it is incredibly rigid, which is exactly what you need when you are running heavy load cell brakes.

If your seat flexes when you smash the brake pedal, you lose consistency and muscle memory. This shell is rated to support drivers up to 250 kg and waist sizes up to 42 inches, making it one of the toughest seats on the market. The combination of strength and the new cooling system means bigger drivers or those running serious pedal sets no longer have to choose between support and comfort.

Versatility for every racing style

Out of the box, the seat is ready for a standard GT racing setup. However, if you like to switch things up, pairing it with the Universal Seat Brackets unlocks hybrid and Formula seating positions. It integrates straight into the existing Elite Series Cockpits using side seat brackets.

Because Next Level Racing plays nice with the wider community, it will also bolt onto most third-party cockpits that use side mounting options. Whether you run a full Next Level Racing rig or have pieced together a custom aluminium profile setup, the ES1 HYPERCOOL should slot in without drama.

This flexibility matters for sim racers who like to experiment. One week you might be chasing GT3 lap times at Mount Panorama. The next you could be running a Formula car at Monza. Having one seat that adapts without requiring a complete rig rebuild saves both money and time.

Why active cooling changes the game for Australian sim racers

Passive solutions like mesh covers or small clip-on fans have been tried by many. They help a little, but they rarely move enough air where it is actually needed, and they often add noise or become another thing to manage mid-session. The ES1 HYPERCOOL integrates everything cleanly so you can forget about it and just drive.

In the Australian context, this matters more than most places. Many sim racers run their rigs in garages or spare rooms that heat up quickly during summer. Even with a decent air conditioner, the trapped heat between your back and the seat creates a microclimate that no room AC fully solves. Directed airflow through the mesh changes that equation.

The result is longer, higher-quality sessions. You stay sharper for longer, make fewer mistakes in the final stint of an endurance race, and actually enjoy the physical side of sim racing instead of enduring it. For competitive drivers chasing leaderboard positions or preparing for virtual racing series, those extra focused minutes add up to real gains.

Australian pricing and availability

Because Next Level Racing is based right here on the Gold Coast, we do not have to wait forever for local stock to arrive. The ES1 HYPERCOOL is set to roll out globally and locally starting this month.

When it lands on Australian shelves, it will hit the wallet at A$799. While that is a premium price tag for a seat, anyone who has suffered through a hot Australian summer in a standard fibreglass bucket will know that built-in air conditioning is worth every cent. You are not just buying a seat. You are buying the ability to stay comfortable and competitive when it matters most.

Compared with buying a standard ES1 and then trying to add aftermarket cooling, the integrated approach wins on looks, noise levels, and effectiveness. Everything is designed to work together from the start.

For more information, head to Next Level Racing.