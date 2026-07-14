NordicTrack and iFIT just digitised Pilates with the seriously high tech Ultra 1 Reformer

Australians have an undeniable obsession with Pilates. You only need to look around any local cafe to see that activewear is basically our unofficial national uniform. We actually rank in the top five countries globally for interest in the highly popular fitness discipline.

Millions of us are hitting the mats and carriages to build core strength and fix our posture. But while the fitness world has rapidly embraced the connected tech revolution, the traditional Pilates reformer has been stubbornly stuck in the past. It has always been a highly mechanical and incredibly clunky piece of studio equipment.

Global fitness technology companies iFIT and NordicTrack are completely rewriting that hardware script. They have just dropped the Ultra 1 Reformer onto the Australian market this week. This is the first genuinely connected Pilates line in the world and it brings some serious smart technology straight into your living room.

Engineering the smart home studio

We have spent the last decade watching stationary bikes and treadmills get the premium smart home treatment. They gained massive touchscreens, seamless digital resistance controls and brilliant software ecosystems. Pilates is mechanically much more complex, making it the final frontier for connected fitness engineers to properly conquer.

NordicTrack leaned heavily into the research and development from its impressive Ultra 1 Treadmill to figure this out. The engineering team had a very clear mandate to strip away the archaic complexity of standard reformers. They wanted to replace all that manual clanking with a sleek and entirely digitised user experience.

The final hardware is an absolute masterclass in modern product design and smart engineering. It does not look like a piece of torturous medieval equipment you need to hide away in the garage. It looks like a high end piece of consumer electronics that truly belongs in a modern smart home setup.

SmartSpine technology kills the clunky springs

If you have ever wrestled with a traditional studio reformer you know exactly how frustrating the heavy metal springs can be. They are loud, they require awkward manual hauling to adjust, and they are basically a hazard for pinched fingers. NordicTrack decided this nineteenth century mechanical system needed a serious twenty first century upgrade.

Their engineering solution is a proprietary enclosed architecture they are officially calling the SmartSpine system. This clever design completely eliminates every single exposed spring from the external structure of the physical machine. All the mechanical tension hardware is hidden securely away beneath a highly minimalist and sleek exterior casing.

From a purely aesthetic standpoint this gives the smart machine a beautifully clean and futuristic profile. But the real genius here is the massive safety upgrade it provides for the average Australian household. You no longer have to stress about curious toddlers or pets getting their paws caught in heavy metal tension coils.

Push button resistance is a hardware triumph

Hiding the springs is a great party trick but the way you interact with them is the real technology story here. The Ultra 1 Reformer features a completely electronic push button resistance system built right into the frame. This entirely removes the tedious physical hassle of manually hooking and unhooking springs between your workout sets.

You simply press or lift a clever button and the onboard computer handles the mechanical shift instantly. It is essentially like upgrading from a clunky manual gearbox to a lightning fast automatic transmission. The hardware uses a very smart three button configuration to seamlessly jump between seven distinct resistance stages.

Those tension levels range from a highly manageable 10 kilograms all the way up to a brutal 45 kilograms. Because the adjustment is entirely electronic you never have to break your physical flow or lose your balance on the carriage. It keeps your heart rate up and your digital workout metrics completely consistent from start to finish.

The iFIT Pro digital ecosystem

Beautiful hardware is basically just an expensive paperweight without an equally capable software ecosystem powering it. The Ultra 1 Reformer relies heavily on the brilliant iFIT Pro membership to unlock its full digital potential. This robust subscription service is the highly intelligent brain that tells the physical brawn exactly what to do.

Logging into the digital system gives you instant access to a massive library of more than 100 guided Pilates flows. The machine features an integrated screen that guides your every single movement with precise real time coaching. It takes all the guesswork out of your daily routine and ensures your physical form is absolutely spot on.

The connected platform is not just limited to standard standard Pilates instructions either. The massive iFIT ecosystem includes exclusive digital partnerships with global fitness heavyweights like F45 Training, Club Pilates and YogaSix. This effectively turns a single piece of hardware into a ridiculously versatile digital fitness hub for your entire household.

Shifting the digital wellness landscape

This massive push towards premium connected fitness at home makes a lot of sense for the current Australian market. We are working remotely more than ever and our daily schedules are becoming increasingly fragmented. The traditional idea of commuting through traffic to a boutique studio for a specific class time feels increasingly outdated.

“The growth of Pilates in Australia reflects a broader shift in how people think about fitness. Consumers are moving away from the idea that exercise has to be extreme to be effective, and instead are prioritising movement that supports strength, mobility and long term wellbeing.



For too long, people have had to choose between the convenience of working out at home and the quality of the studio experience. The Ultra 1 Reformer closes that gap. By combining premium design, expert-led coaching and connected technology, we’re making it easier for more Australians to access a truly immersive Pilates experience whenever and wherever it fits into their lives.” Yvette McGaffin, Director of Product Marketing, iFIT.

Premium tech demands a premium price

Pioneering a brand new category of consumer technology is rarely a cheap exercise and this hardware is no exception. The NordicTrack Ultra 1 Reformer has officially landed in Australia with a retail price of A$7,999. There is absolutely no denying that is a highly significant capital investment for a home gym setup.

However you really need to look at the overall value proposition of connected fitness over a longer timeline. A standard boutique studio membership in a major Australian city can easily set you back thousands of dollars every single year. When you factor in the fuel costs and parking fees the physical smart hardware starts to look incredibly competitive.

You are ultimately paying for the bleeding edge of fitness engineering and the ultimate luxury of digital convenience. This is commercial grade smart technology that lives in your house and operates entirely on your personal schedule. For serious tech enthusiasts who want to optimise their health it is a very compelling and premium package.

Getting hands on at the Experience Centre

Buying high end smart hardware sight unseen is always a bit of a leap of faith for early adopters. Thankfully the team at iFIT completely understands this and they have built a physical space to showcase the incredible tech. They are officially opening the doors to a brand new Experience Centre located in Waterloo, Sydney.

This is certainly not your standard dusty fitness equipment retail store with boxes stacked up on the floor. It is a highly immersive technology destination designed specifically to let you test drive the entire connected ecosystem in person. You can jump on the Ultra 1 Reformer and feel exactly how smooth that digital push button resistance actually is.

The brand new Waterloo location also features a massive range of other connected devices from the wider product family. You can check out the acclaimed NordicTrack Ultra series treadmills alongside the latest high tech X24 bikes. The centre is open to the public from Thursday, 9 July so it is highly recommended you go and poke the touchscreens yourself.

For more information, head to iFIT.