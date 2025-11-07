Not again: Grand Theft Auto 6 is now set for a November 2026 launch, could even be 2027

If you’re waiting for GTAV6, settle in, because we have news. For anyone who had circled May 2026 on their calendar, forget about it, the single most anticipated game release of the decade, Grand Theft Auto VI, has been hit with yet another delay.

This isn’t just a slight bump in the road, but yet another significant 6-month delay is now scheduled for a much later date. Rockstar Games confirmed overnight that the title is now officially launching deep into 2026. It’s a massive bummer for the millions of fans who have waited patiently for over a decade for a new mainline GTA title.

GTA VI was first teased for a 2025 release following its explosive trailer debut. By May 2025, Rockstar shifted it to May 26, 2026, citing similar quality concerns.

What’s crazy is that just hours after the announcement from Rockstar Games, we already have suggestions that the delays could continue into 2027, with betting service Polymarket sharing news from Rockstar Games employee (no source quoted).

BREAKING: Rockstar Games employee reveals GTA VI may be further delayed, potentially into 2027 & beyond. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 7, 2025

Rockstar issued a statement across their channels, confirming the news and explaining their reasoning. They stressed that the additional time is necessary to ensure the game meets the astronomical expectations placed upon it. The developers made it clear that quality control remains the primary driver behind the decision.

“Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026.



We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.”

The Rockstar games philosophy: Quality demands patience

While further delays for GTA6 sucks for fans excited for the game, the truth is that this is simply the Rockstar Games way of doing business. They are perhaps the only studio left in the world that consistently operates on the mantra of “it’s done when it’s done,” and they have earned the right to do so.

While most of us can apprecaite the quality priority, however there is a point which I think we’re rapidly approaching where the delays are not better than getting the game with a few bugs in it, which can of course be fixed over time. I’d even take a revised scope to get the game earlier then deal with it via DLC.

The move to push the date further by this much, suggests some serious re-architecture work, resource issues, or the dreaded scope challenges have hit once again.

When the game finally does ship, it is expected to be one of the biggest, if not, the biggest entertainment launches in history.

Many feel that other games like Cyberpunk 2077 failed to meet expectations and were perhaps guilty of shipping early, it feels like like nobody would accuse Rockstar of doing that with GTA 6.

For gamers in Australia, getting the game in late 2026, could be good news, this timing aligns well if you’re looking for a Christmas present for the gamers in your life (over 15 of course), and serves as the perfect excuse to stay inside during the hot Aussie summer to avoid the heat.

Take-Two Interactive is the owner of Rockstar Games who have seen a share price drop of 9% today on the news of a GTA6 delay. Despite this, confidence from the CEO remains high.

“We remain both excited and confident they will deliver an unrivalled blockbuster entertainment experience.” Strauss Zelnick, Chief Executive Officer, Take-Two Interactive.

Take-Two Interactive, owner of Rockstar Games, stock is down 9% after news of Grand Theft Auto VI delay was announced. pic.twitter.com/Ucyb4pVjAl — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 6, 2025

Keeping the hype alive

We have waited more than a decade for this sequel, so another six months, while frustrating, isn’t going to kill us, however it does further raise expectations for when the game is finally delivered. It’s time to find something else to fill the gaming void until late 2026 rolls around, if you have any suggestions, please leave them in the comments.