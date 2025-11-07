More
    Gaming

    Not again: Grand Theft Auto 6 is now set for a November 2026 launch, could even be 2027

    Jason Cartwright
    By Jason Cartwright

    Recent Posts5
    More from techAU

    The regulatory reality check to Tesla allowing people to text and drive in a “a month or two”

    Tesla Jason Cartwright - 0
    Elon Musk certainly knows how to get attention. At the 2025 Tesla Shareholder Meeting today, he made a bold claim that speaks to his...
    Read more

    Not again: Grand Theft Auto 6 is now set for a November 2026 launch, could even be 2027

    Gaming Jason Cartwright - 0
    If you're waiting for GTAV6, settle in, because we have news. For anyone who had circled May 2026 on their calendar, forget about it,...
    Read more

    Unitree Go 2 robotic dog helping to keep Melbourne’s big infrastructure build safe

    Robots Jason Cartwright - 0
    A robotic dog (from Unitree) is named Astro and has been successfully trialled by Telstra Enterprise and construction heavyweight John Holland to sniff out...
    Read more

    Elon Musk gets his $1 Trillion compensation pacakge approved at the 2025 Shareholder Event

    Tesla Jason Cartwright - 0
    During today's Annual Shareholder Meeting, Tesla board chair Robyn Denholm spoke about Tesla's sustainability efforts. Collectively, Tesla customers have now avoided 32 Million metric...
    Read more

    Tesla offers $1,500 off Powerwall 3 adding to Government’s Home Battery Rebate

    Renewables Jason Cartwright - 0
    The cost of electricity in Australia has a big topic of conversation for families. We’ve watched our bills grow as the grid embarks on...
    Read more

    If you’re waiting for GTAV6, settle in, because we have news. For anyone who had circled May 2026 on their calendar, forget about it, the single most anticipated game release of the decade, Grand Theft Auto VI, has been hit with yet another delay.

    This isn’t just a slight bump in the road, but yet another significant 6-month delay is now scheduled for a much later date. Rockstar Games confirmed overnight that the title is now officially launching deep into 2026. It’s a massive bummer for the millions of fans who have waited patiently for over a decade for a new mainline GTA title.

    GTA VI was first teased for a 2025 release following its explosive trailer debut. By May 2025, Rockstar shifted it to May 26, 2026, citing similar quality concerns.

    What’s crazy is that just hours after the announcement from Rockstar Games, we already have suggestions that the delays could continue into 2027, with betting service Polymarket sharing news from Rockstar Games employee (no source quoted).

    Rockstar issued a statement across their channels, confirming the news and explaining their reasoning. They stressed that the additional time is necessary to ensure the game meets the astronomical expectations placed upon it. The developers made it clear that quality control remains the primary driver behind the decision.

    “Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

    We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.”

    - Advertisement -

    The Rockstar games philosophy: Quality demands patience

    While further delays for GTA6 sucks for fans excited for the game, the truth is that this is simply the Rockstar Games way of doing business. They are perhaps the only studio left in the world that consistently operates on the mantra of “it’s done when it’s done,” and they have earned the right to do so.

    While most of us can apprecaite the quality priority, however there is a point which I think we’re rapidly approaching where the delays are not better than getting the game with a few bugs in it, which can of course be fixed over time. I’d even take a revised scope to get the game earlier then deal with it via DLC.

    The move to push the date further by this much, suggests some serious re-architecture work, resource issues, or the dreaded scope challenges have hit once again.

    When the game finally does ship, it is expected to be one of the biggest, if not, the biggest entertainment launches in history.

    Many feel that other games like Cyberpunk 2077 failed to meet expectations and were perhaps guilty of shipping early, it feels like like nobody would accuse Rockstar of doing that with GTA 6.

    For gamers in Australia, getting the game in late 2026, could be good news, this timing aligns well if you’re looking for a Christmas present for the gamers in your life (over 15 of course), and serves as the perfect excuse to stay inside during the hot Aussie summer to avoid the heat.

    Take-Two Interactive is the owner of Rockstar Games who have seen a share price drop of 9% today on the news of a GTA6 delay. Despite this, confidence from the CEO remains high.

    “We remain both excited and confident they will deliver an unrivalled blockbuster entertainment experience.”

    Strauss Zelnick, Chief Executive Officer, Take-Two Interactive.

    Keeping the hype alive

    We have waited more than a decade for this sequel, so another six months, while frustrating, isn’t going to kill us, however it does further raise expectations for when the game is finally delivered. It’s time to find something else to fill the gaming void until late 2026 rolls around, if you have any suggestions, please leave them in the comments.

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Jason Cartwright
    Jason Cartwrighthttps://techau.com.au/author/jason/
    Creator of techAU, Jason has spent the dozen+ years covering technology in Australia and around the world. Bringing a background in multimedia and passion for technology to the job, Cartwright delivers detailed product reviews, event coverage and industry news on a daily basis. Disclaimer: Tesla Shareholder from 20/01/2021

    Table of contents [hide]

    Latest Reviews5
    More from techAU

    REVIEW: Best Razer Tenkeyless keyboards for 2025 – Razer Huntsman V3 Pro or Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Low-Profile HyperSpeed

    Gaming Michelle Duke - 0
    Razer’s tenkeyless keyboards go head-to-head. From the clicky precision of the Huntsman V3 Pro to the sleek low-profile feel of the BlackWidow V4, find out which one wins for your gaming setup.
    Read more

    REVIEW: Turn your TV into an immersive, upscaled experience with Govee’s Smart AI TV Sync Box

    General Michelle Duke - 0
    Bring your TV to life with the Govee Smart AI TV Sync Box It's easy to setup, has stunning colour sync, and an immersive experience for games and movies.
    Read more

    REVIEW: the Govee Pixel Gaming Light brings creativity and customisation

    Gaming Michelle Duke - 0
    Discover the Govee Pixel Gaming Light, a Matter-enabled, fully customisable display that brings creativity and interactivity to your gaming setup. Plug, play, and personalise with ease.
    Read more

    Journey through five decades of gaming history at ACMI’s Game Worlds exhibition

    Events Michelle Duke - 0
    Step into ACMI’s Game Worlds exhibition, an interactive journey through five decades of video games.
    Read more

    REVIEW: DJI Mini 5 Pro – A tiny marvel that redefines what a compact drone can do

    Reviews Jason Cartwright - 0
    The DJI Mini series has consistently impressed me with its ability to pack advanced features into a ultra-portable package. The release of the Mini...
    Read more

    Related articles

    ABOUT US

    Looking for the latest news, reviews, and insights on technology in Australia? Look no further than our tech website! From the newest gadgets to the latest software releases, we've got you covered with up-to-date information and expert analysis. Stay ahead of the curve and explore the world of technology with us today!

    Contact us: jason@techAU.com.au

    FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

    techAU