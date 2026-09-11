NSW hits 150,000 registered EVs as the state’s policy shifts from rebates to chargers

NSW now has 150,000 registered electric vehicles, according to the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water. The figure dropped this week as part of World EV Day, following a renewable energy milestone the week before as Australia passed 500,000 total EVs nationally and with battery EVs taking about a quarter of new-car sales in August.

NSW only crossed 100,000 EV sales late November 2025, so to add another 50% in less than 12 months is truly impressive. While we see the monthly sales figures growing at a national level, the growth at a state level, one of Australia’s most populated, EVs are clearly finding their way home with more Aussie families.

No cashback, but more plugs

NSW stopped paying people to buy an EV on 1 January 2024. The $3,000 rebate and the stamp duty exemption for battery and hydrogen vehicles under $78,000 both closed. New EVs now pay the same duty as a petrol car.

The April 2026 NSW Electric Vehicle Strategy makes that shift explicit. As prices fell and model choice widened, the government said support should move to charging gaps, apartment and kerbside access, electric trucks and mechanics. Total spend under the strategy is put at more than $330 million, including co-funding for more than 3,250 charging plugs.

From 1 September, privately registered light vehicles get a $100 registration discount. EVs can use T2 and T3 transit lanes until 30 June 2027. The federal FBT exemption on eligible battery EVs remains the biggest dollar item for anyone who can salary-sacrifice.

The government says switching can cut fuel costs by up to $3,000 a year, or even more if the car charges from rooftop solar, and cut maintenance costs are regularly about 40% less.

Where the money is going?

The NSW EV Strategy is a plan to make NSW the easiest place to own and operate an EV in Australia.

Priority 1 – Ultra-fast charging infrastructure

Fast chargers in the gaps, with a station at least every 100 kilometres on major highways and every five kilometres in metro areas. Fast-charging grants had co-funded 184 sites and 1,032 bays by late 2025.

Priority 2 – Kerbside parking

Kerbside chargers for people without a driveway. Early rounds put $6.9 million toward more than 1,000 ports across 38 councils. A $3 million round is meant to get more councils planning rather than stalling.

Priority 3 – Commuter EV charging

Electric trucks. The $105 million fleets program now covers vehicles up to 23 tonnes, with kick-start grants from $5,000 to $50,000 plus a charger incentive, open until 30 November 2026.

Priority 4 – Tourist EV charging routes

Regional mechanics. About 2,000 are in line for training, with 13 TAFE micro-skills courses.

Priority 5 – EV Fleets Incentive

Clearer information, including destination chargers at 550-plus visitor sites and a set of EV-friendly road trips.

Adding to this list, sits bigger projects, more than 8,000 public buses heading electric, rail and metro on 100% renewable power since 2025, and a two-year trial of zero-emission heavy vehicles on state roads. Planning rules have also been loosened so chargers are easier to approve, and strata law now treats charging as sustainability infrastructure.

The department says funding since April 2023 has covered nearly 3,300 new chargers at more than 1,200 sites. Treat that as funded hardware, not every plug already live.

Registration data from earlier this year still showed the old Sydney split: high uptake in the City of Sydney, the north shore and inner east, much lower in western Sydney and several regional LGAs. This data is driving refresh talks about suburban and regional blackspots rather than more inner-city destination plugs.

Owning an EV and living in an existing apartment buildings can be problematic. To address this, the strategy provides a $10 million EV Ready Buildings grant helps with assessments and upgrades. Public charging is also starting to feel the sales surge, with Australia sitting at about 24 battery EVs per public charger in a new index this week.

The next frontier in 2027

NSW legislated a distance-based road user charge in 2021. It is due from 1 July 2027, or earlier if EVs hit 30% of new sales. The published 2026-27 rate is 3.095 cents per kilometre for battery EVs and 2.476 cents for plug-in hybrids.

If we remember Victoria’s challenges at the High Court’s in the Vanderstock decision, it knocked out Victoria’s equivalent levy, and a NSW review is due by 30 September. The Electric Vehicle Council supports road user charging in principle, just not this charge on this timetable.

If you can charge at home, the equation is pretty straight forward, it’s a smarter way to own a vehicle when you run the numbers on electricity vs fuel and reduced servicing. If you park on the street, check the charger map (plugshare.com) and the strata process first.

For more information, head to NSW Climate and Energy Action.