NSW is getting a big battery to power up to 30,000 homes

Maoneng, the Australian company spearheading the country’s transition to renewable energy, has announced plans for a major expansion of its utility-scale battery storage portfolio in NSW after securing a long-term contract with one of Australia’s largest electricity retailers – AGL Energy.



Under the Energy Storage Development Agreement, Maoneng will develop large-scale batteries which will provide 200MW/400MWh of dispatchable capacity to AGL in New South Wales between 2023 and 2038. Power generated under the agreement is capable of powering up to 30,000 homes at times of higher demand or low renewable energy supply.

“Energy storage will play a critical role in balancing both the energy market and ensuring the stability of the network for Australia’s future. Our agreement with AGL will accelerate the country’s transition to renewable energy and help provide reliability and security for AGL customers during peak periods well into the future” Qiao Han Nan, Group Vice President of Maoneng.

The 200MW/400MWh Energy Storage Development Agreement builds on top of the 300MW Solar Offtake which AGL signed with Maoneng in December 2017 to procure renewable energy from generators developed by Maoneng including the Sunraysia Solar Farm in Balranald, NSW.

The Sunraysia Solar Farm is one of Australia’s largest solar farms, generating approximately 255MWdc of electricity, which is enough to power more than 50,000 homes.

“Australia’s energy market is undergoing significant changes and large-scale batteries like these will be pivotal in providing firming capacity in the shift between baseload power and renewables. AGL’s a company with a 180-year history of innovation and I’m proud that we are leading the way” Brett Redman, CEO of AGL.

In addition to Sunraysia Solar Farm, Maoneng also operates the 13MW Mugga Lane Solar Park, developed and built under the ACT Government’s Reverse Solar Auction.