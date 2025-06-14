NSW Nationals vote to ditch Net Zero and withdrawal from the Paris Agreement

The NSW Nationals made a significant shift in their climate policy today, with party members voting to abandon the commitment to net zero emissions and advocating for a withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.

For those that believe in climate change, this obviously feels like a bad decision, promoting the move away from zero emission is a vote for increased emissions which could have long-term consequences for us and our children.

When it comes to energy generation costs, there’s a long way before the Nationals would get to try their experiment of using more coal, gas and potentially nuclear energy, as the party’s loss at the 2025 election was significant and it may take multiple election cycles to have a chance at being in power again.

We regularly hear that the cost of adding energy capacity to the grid is the cheapest when renewable energy sources like solar, wind, hydro + battery are used. If that is the case, it’s not clear how the alternative business case would stack up.

The vote took place this afternoon at the party’s annual conference in Coffs Harbour, reflecting a growing sentiment among the membership that current climate policies are failing regional Australia.

The move signals a major departure from the bipartisan consensus on climate action and is set to create waves both within the Coalition and on the broader political landscape. Proponents of the motion argued that the pursuit of net zero has had a detrimental impact on the cost of living for everyday Australians, driving up the price of food, power, and transport.

A key argument put forward was that Australia, a resource-rich nation, should be enjoying some of the lowest food and energy prices in the world. Instead, it was argued, the commitment to net zero has led to increased costs for consumers and businesses without delivering any tangible environmental benefits, especially as other nations are perceived as not meeting their own commitments.

The sentiment in the room was that the focus on net zero has resulted in the loss of Australian jobs to countries that do not share the same environmental regulations. The overwhelming message was a call for the Australian government to prioritise the needs of its own citizens above international agreements.

Putting Australians First

The motion to abandon net zero was carried with a clear majority, indicating a strong grassroots movement within the party to change direction on climate policy. The argument that the current path is unsustainable for the Australian economy and its workforce resonated with the members present.

Withdrawing from Paris

Following the vote on net zero, a second motion was passed advocating for the Federal Government to withdraw from the Paris Agreement. This reflects a deep-seated belief among the NSW Nationals’ members that international climate agreements are not in Australia’s best interests and are placing an unfair burden on the nation’s economy.

The successful passage of these motions will undoubtedly place pressure on the federal leadership of the National Party and the broader Coalition. It highlights a growing divide between metropolitan and regional perspectives on climate change policy and its economic implications.

Senator Matt Canavan shared the news on Facebook, saying, “It is time for the AUSTRALIAN government to put AUSTRALIANS first.”

It remains to be seen how the federal leadership of the Nationals and their Liberal counterparts will respond to this clear directive from the NSW branch. The decision is likely to be a significant point of contention in the lead-up to the next federal election.

