Numurkah Solar Farm turns on 373,839 panels, enough to power 48,000 homes

Victoria’s renewable energy plans got a major boost today with the start of commercial operations of a massive new solar farm from Neoen. The company is one of the world’s leading and fastest-growing independent producers of renewable energy.

Numerkah is just over 20 minutes down the road from Cobram, where I grew up, so this one is pretty close to home and actually something I’m proud of our state for getting over the line.

The solar far is 128 MWp (255 GWh) in size and is the largest in Victoria. The new solar far features a massive 373,839 solar panels spanning across 515 hectares on land. This scale doesn’t come cheap, costing a cool A$198 million to construct, however, given the amount of power and the life of the panels it’s going to pay that back and some.

The facility will produce 255 GWh renewable energy every year, which has the same effect as taking 77,000 cars off the road, or enough power for 48,000 homes. The new generation will be used to power Melbourne’s tram network and the Laverton Steel Works.

The Clean Energy Finance Corporation provided $56 million in loans towards the project, described Numurkah Solar Farm as a “path-breaking example of how solar energy can deliver a cost-effective solution for Victoria’s energy-intensive manufacturers.”

The official opening took place with the Hon. Lily D’Ambrosio, Victoria Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change.

“The Numurkah Solar Farm will play an important role in supporting the transformation of our energy network towards clean, renewable energy and reaching our renewable energy target of 50 per cent by 2030.” The Hon. Lily D’Ambrosio, Victoria’s Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change

Besides supplying more sustainable, reliable and competitive energy to Australians, Neoen is committed to local development and community growth.

In addition to creating almost 300 jobs for the Numurkah region during construction, and a variety of employment opportunities during the solar farm’s service life, Neoen has established a Numurkah Solar Farm Community Fund to provide financial support to community groups to grow the region.

“Numurkah is an important project for Neoen and the commencement of commercial operations here is a significant milestone for our operations. We sincerely thank the Victorian Government, our partners and all our local stakeholders for helping us make this project a success. Neoen will continue to work with its partners, the local communities, councils and state governments to ensure that the people of Australia enjoy clean, reliable and affordable electricity for decades to come.” Louis de Sambucy, Managing Director of Neoen Australia

“We are very proud to be bringing into service the Numurkah Solar Farm. With this project, Neoen confirms its commitment as a long-term owner and operator contributing to Australia’s renewable energy transition. We are determined to continue growing our asset base in Australia, and we will pursue all future developments with the same integrity and respect for local areas.” Xavier Barbaro, Neoen’s Chairman and CEO

More informaton at https://numurkahsolarfarm.com.au