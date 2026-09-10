NVIDIA lines up 8x Australian partners for up to 2GW of AI factory capacity by 2027

Australia has had no shortage of data centre announcements recently and today, is another massive one from Nvidia.

Nvidia says it is working with eight Australian Nvidia Cloud Partners and infrastructure operators to expand land, power, and powered-shell capacity for what it calls DSX AI factories, targeting a buildout of up to 2 gigawatts by 2027.

Data Centres Australia, citing DC Byte, puts the country’s current computing capacity at about 1.6GW. Nvidia’s target, if delivered, would more than double that load in a little over a year.

While there is no published dollar figure, building and equipping 2GW of AI compute currently ranges from A$70 billion to A$100+ billion.

Nvidia says it will supply their DSX platform, accelerated computing, networking, software, and ecosystem support, to the Australian partners who will operate the facilities.

What’s in the deal?

The deal brings together a broad coalition of Australian infrastructure operators and cloud providers.

Rather than building and operating physical sites directly, Nvidia provides the underlying hardware, networking, and software stack. Local operators take on the heavy capital burden of acquiring land, building shell facilities, securing grid access, and managing cooling infrastructure.

The core of this architecture is Nvidia DSX, a full-stack factory blueprint spanning compute blades, high-throughput Quantum and Spectrum networking, and system-level management. It is designed to turn raw electricity into high-throughput inference tokens and model training capacity.

“NVIDIA DSX is a full-stack platform compatible with the CUDA ecosystem and enhanced through software over the life of the infrastructure, making AI factories more productive, fungible and durable – and a new investable asset class.



Through our partnerships with Australian NCPs, this infrastructure can support multiple generations of NVIDIA compute and expand local access to accelerated computing and NVIDIA Nemotron open models, helping Australian innovators build AI at home.” Raj Mirpuri, vice president of global AI clouds and infrastructure ecosystem, NVIDIA.

Meet the 8 Australian partners building the compute

To reach a target of 2GW, Nvidia has teamed up with eight specialised Australian operators spanning immersion-cooled bare metal, cloud orchestration, network interconnection, and wholesale hyperscale facilities:

Firmus

Firmus specialises in submerged liquid-cooled data centre infrastructure designed for sustainable high-density computing. As part of this expansion, Firmus is scaling up its Project Southgate initiative to host dense clusters of Nvidia accelerated hardware.

Sharon AI

Sharon AI is an Australian-founded compute provider focused on high-density graphics and machine learning infrastructure. The company plans to deploy up to 68,000 Nvidia GPUs connected via Nvidia Quantum InfiniBand and Spectrum-X Ethernet networking to serve regional sovereign compute demands.

IREN

Formerly known as Iris Energy, IREN develops high-performance data centres powered by renewable energy assets. IREN is deploying the Nvidia DSX architecture directly across its massive planned 800-megawatt campus at Bundey in South Australia.

ResetData

ResetData builds sovereign immersion-cooled cloud infrastructure inside urban edge locations and retrofitted commercial spaces, targeting lower latencies and reduced carbon footprints for enterprise AI inference.

Megaport

Megaport is an Australian global network-as-a-service provider. Its elastic interconnection fabric will provide high-bandwidth, on-demand, private network routing between these distributed AI factories, corporate networks, and public clouds.

CDC Data Centres

CDC operates high-security, high-availability facilities across Australia and New Zealand, holding more than 550MW of operational capacity with another 800MW under construction. CDC provides mission-critical, liquid-ready environments for government and enterprise workloads.

NEXTDC

NEXTDC is Australia’s leading independent data centre operator with an extensive national footprint of Tier IV facilities. NEXTDC is actively rolling out direct-to-chip liquid cooling infrastructure to support high-density AI deployments across major capital city campuses.

AirTrunk

AirTrunk is the Asia-Pacific region’s largest hyperscale data centre specialist, building massive campuses with multi-hundred megawatt capacities designed specifically for cloud giants and large-scale AI cluster deployments.

Why sovereign compute matters

For Australian enterprises, software companies, and researchers, accessing top-tier compute locally solves several immediate headaches.

Relying on offshore hyperscale regions across the US or Asia introduces latency penalties for real-time applications and exposes operational budgets to foreign exchange volatility. More importantly, strict domestic compliance rules around healthcare, financial services, and government data often mandate that raw data and intermediate weights stay within Australian borders.

Local access to high-density clusters allows Australian teams to train, fine-tune, and deploy foundation models and autonomous agentic workflows directly on home soil. Australian innovators, including healthcare startup Heidi and enterprise software giant Atlassian, are already tapping into accelerated computing and Nvidia Nemotron open models to build regional tools, applications, and agents.

Because the DSX platform supports multi-generational hardware deployments, data centre operators can upgrade compute hardware across upcoming GPU cycles without tearing down and rebuilding core electrical or liquid cooling layouts.

The energy and grid reality

Adding 2GW of demand to Australia’s power systems by 2027 is an extraordinary engineering challenge.

Modern high-density AI clusters draw intense power loads and generate heat that traditional air-cooled setups cannot handle. These DSX builds require advanced direct-to-chip and immersion liquid cooling architectures.

Australia has several natural advantages, including abundant land for co-located renewable generation, access to subsea fibre routes, and established domestic interconnects. However, connecting gigawatt-scale loads will require close coordination with transmission networks and substantial private investment into behind-the-meter generation and energy storage.

If the participating operators can deliver the required power and infrastructure within the ambitious 2027 window, this initiative will position Australia as a primary compute hub for the broader Asia-Pacific region.

For more information, head to Nvidia.