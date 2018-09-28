Nvidia release updated drivers for Forza Horizon 4

If you paid up for the ultimate edition of Forza Horizon 4, then you get early access to the game now, ahead of the global release on October 2nd. If you’re a PC gamer with an Nvidia graphics card, then it’s time to update your drivers.

Nvidia have released GeForce Game Ready 411.70 WHQL drivers through the GeForce experience app. With the new drivers officially supporting Forza Horizon 4, you’ll get the very best out of your hardware configuration.

If you somehow managed to wrangle yourself a RTX2080 from the very limited supply, that card will also be supported by the new drivers.

Forza Horizon 4 will also now show in the list of supported games inside the GeForce Experience app, which means you can use the app to record and share gameplay. It also optimises in-game settings to deliver the best performance available.

More information from Nvidia on GeForce.com: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/assassins-creed-odyssey-forza-horizon-4-game-ready-driver/

You can download the Game Ready driver now from https://www.geforce.com/drivers and it also works with the Forza Horizon 4 demo if you don’t yet have the game. Just remember, progress in the demo doesn’t count to progress in the full game.