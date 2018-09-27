Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti just went live on Scorptech, selling out already

Scorptech is a online store that geeks love to buy their PC hardware from. Those in need of the latest graphics hardware will be keen to see they now have RTX2080 Ti’s available and they’re not cheap.

The best single graphics card available for consumers starts at $1949.00 for the Zotach, while the more well known brands like Asus or Gigabyte will cost you A$1,999.00. The most expensive is the EVGA 2080 Ti XC for $2,199.00.

Scorptech also offer a number of PC systems with the new RTX2080 included, be prepared to pay $3K and up for those.

Head over to Scorptech to check them out. While they may not be the cheapest you can find the cards, they are one of the first and it looks like they’re selling out fast.