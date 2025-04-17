NVIDIA RTX 5060 family, brings Blackwell power at an affordable price

If you’ve looked adoringly at the RTX 5000 series cards and simply haven’t been able to stomach the price, then Nvidia has a new product for you.

Nvidia has officially announced the latest generation of its GeForce RTX GPUs, the RTX 5060 Family. This new family promises to bring the company’s cutting-edge Blackwell architecture and its suite of advancements to a broader audience of gamers.

The initial offering will include the higher RTX 5060 Ti variant, while a more accessible model, the RTX 5060 is slated for release next month.

This fresh lineup is poised to transform standard personal computers into high-performance gaming machines, delivering substantial performance improvements and incorporating the latest graphical technologies.

The initial offering in the series will be available in two distinct memory configurations (16GB or 8GB graphics memory), catering to a range of performance demands and budget considerations.

The GeForce RTX 5060 Ti will have a starting price of A$719 (US$379 for 8GB or US$429 for 16GB RAM), while the RTX 5060 will start at US$299 (AU pricing has not yet been announced).

While these cards aren’t the flagship 5090 series, they also don’t have the $4,000 price tag.

The still a lot on offer with the 5060 series cards including:

Next-Generation Deep Learning Super Sampling with Multi Frame Generation Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and the Blackwell architecture, this advanced rendering technique can generate multiple frames for every conventionally rendered frame, leading to a significant increase in frame rates within supported game titles.

This technology, working in conjunction with Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction, aims to provide a visual experience that is perceived as superior to native resolution, offering enhanced image clarity and smoother gameplay.

Enhanced Ray Tracing Technology

The latest generation of dedicated hardware for accelerating ray tracing offers improved performance and efficiency when rendering scenes with realistic lighting and reflections.

Optimisations for handling complex geometric details mean that games can feature more intricate and believable ray-traced environments.

Latest Generation Tensor Cores

These specialized processing units form the foundation for Neural Rendering and introduce support for new data formats, further accelerating artificial intelligence-powered features and potentially enabling innovative visual enhancements within games.

Artificial Intelligence Management Processor

A newly integrated hardware scheduler within the Blackwell architecture, this processor enables the graphics processing unit to simultaneously accelerate generative artificial intelligence models and render graphics.

This advancement paves the way for future developments in real-time in-game asset generation and other AI-driven functionalities.

“The latest GeForce RTX family brings the revolutionary Blackwell architecture and the transformative capabilities of our advanced rendering technology to even more gamers. These graphics cards will redefine the possibilities for mainstream gaming, delivering exceptional performance and visual fidelity.” Jensen Huang, Chief Executive Officer, NVIDIA.

If you need performance while you’re mobile, the 5060-equipped laptops will also become available from major manufacturers starting next month, starting at US$1,099. Built with the Blackwell architecture and DLSS 4, the GPU ensures every gamer and creator can enjoy 144 fps and 8K 4:2:2 color format video editing.

GeForce RTX 5060 laptops can deliver double the frame rates and lower latency compared with previous-generation models, and are coming in a broad range of designs and sizes as thin as 14.9 millimeters.

These mobile chips will bring the advantages of the Blackwell architecture and advanced rendering techniques to gaming on the go.

Stock-clocked and factory-overclocked models will be available from top add-in card providers such as ASUS, Colorful, Gainward, GALAX, GIGABYTE, INNO3D, KFA2, MSI, Palit, PNY and ZOTAC, and in desktops from system builders including Falcon Northwest, Infiniarc, MAINGEAR, Mifcom, ORIGIN PC, PC Specialist and Scan Computers.

Alongside the launch of the GeForce RTX 5060 desktop family, which brings DLSS 4 and Blackwell’s suite of innovations to every gamer, Nvidia has also released a new Game Ready Driver.

This driver is required for users adding the new GeForce RTX 5060 Ti to their systems. It also includes support for games adding or launching with DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, including Black Myth: Wukong and No More Room in Hell 2.

You can read more about these updates and titles in an article here.

Additionally, there’s support for 19 new G-SYNC Compatible displays, which deliver a baseline Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) experience that makes your gaming smoother and more enjoyable.

For a complete list of all G-SYNC, G-SYNC ULTIMATE, and G-SYNC Compatible gaming monitors, check more information on the G-SYNC page.