Nvidia Shield TV gets an update to 9.0 bringing Android 11 under the hood

Nvidia has announced that they are upgrading the SHIELD software to version 9.0. This experience is built on Android 11 OS and is rolling out to all NVIDIA SHIELD TVs.
The update has many important feature improvements, including the ability to use your voice and control the device using Google Assistant to discover content in all search boxes.
Additional permissions let users customize privacy across apps, including a new “only this time” option to grant temporary, one-time permissions.
SHIELD also adds support for aptX-compatible Bluetooth headsets. This, in addition to existing support for LDAC headsets, gives customers more options for higher quality listening options.
For those chasing the finer details, you can browse the release notes which shows a complete list of upgrades. To get the update, look for the upgrade notification in the UI, which will hit SHIELD TV homescreens starting today.
Stream On
Exciting new app releases and updates bring new and improved content to SHIELD TV-powered home theaters.
Google Play Movies & TV adds stunning Dolby Vision HDR for unparalleled cinematic experiences on SHIELD TV.
SHIELD owners can connect digital movie catalogs from Amazon, Apple TV and VUDU using Movies Anywhere and watch from a single place on Google Play Movies & TV.
Stream limitless entertainment from popular apps like IMDb TV and Apple TV on SHIELD TV, at up to 4K HDR.
IMDb TV delivers thousands of movies, binge-worthy TV shows and IMDb Originals like Leverage: Redemption and Alex Rider. Best of all, they’re always free.
With Apple TV, stream a robust library of Apple Originals in 4K Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Buy or rent over 100,000 movies and shows — including Ted Lasso and The Morning Show — from the largest selection of 4K HDR titles.
Browse the Google Play Store app for the latest updates from Disney+, Paramount+, YouTube TV and Peloton for thousands of live and on-demand workouts.
The Next Generation of GeForce NOW
Gamers around the globe are upgrading their SHIELD TVs into a powerful GeForce RTX 3080-class gaming rig, unlocking extraordinary 4K HDR graphics exclusively on SHIELD, as well as immersive 7.1 surround sound, with the new GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership.
GeForce NOW Founders members are eligible for an exclusive discount on the RTX 3080 membership. They can retain their Founders benefits — including “Founders for Life” pricing — if they decide to revert back to their original membership. Find more information and sign up at geforcenow.com.
The SHIELD update provides all GeForce NOW members with new benefits. Twitch has been updated to enable simultaneous gaming and streaming in high quality. Support for additional Bluetooth keyboards and mice has been added as well.
SHIELD TV pairs with Xbox One and Series X, Sony PlayStation DualSense and DualShock, and Scuf controllers, allowing for a bring-your-own-controller cloud gaming experience on GeForce NOW.
Bonus Streaming
Google is offering new, U.S.-based SHIELD TV owners six months of Peacock Premium at no additional cost. Unlock everything Premium has to offer. Watch movies and shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation, exclusive originals such as Yellowstone and AP Bio, and live sports including WWE and English Premier League soccer.
To redeem this offer, new SHIELD owners must set up a new Google account or log into a preexisting one, subscribe through the Peacock Premium banner on the For You or Apps tab, and provide a valid form of payment.