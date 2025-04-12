NVIDIA Studio Update supercharges DaVinci Resolve with RTX AI Acceleration

NVIDIA has dropped its latest Studio Driver, bringing significant AI-powered performance boosts to creative applications. Video editors using Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve 19 beta are set to see some major benefits, particularly those running NVIDIA RTX GPUs.

The new driver leverages the Tensor Cores found in RTX hardware to accelerate a suite of AI-driven tools within Resolve. This means faster workflows and more time spent creating, less time waiting for renders or processes to complete.

DaVinci Resolve AI Features Accelerated

IntelliTrack AI Track points for stabilization, match moves, or audio panning using AI for greater accuracy.

UltraNR A new AI-based denoising function within the Color page for cleaner, higher-quality images.

Magic Mask AI Isolate objects, people, or backgrounds with AI-powered masking, now reportedly running up to 4 times faster on a GeForce RTX 4090 compared to a Mac M2 Ultra.

Speed Warp AI Create smooth slow-motion effects through AI frame interpolation for smoother results.

Relight FX Add virtual light sources to a scene post-capture, adjusting environments with AI assistance.

Text Based Editing Transcribe audio automatically and edit video based on the text content, now faster with RTX acceleration.

Music Remixer FX Adjust the mood, vocals, drums, bass, and guitar tracks of existing songs automatically.

Dialogue Separator FX Isolate dialogue from background noise or reverb for clearer audio tracks.

Beyond DaVinci Resolve, NVIDIA is also enhancing video playback quality for viewers. The RTX Video feature, known for AI upscaling, now also supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) conversion, delivering richer colours and contrast on compatible displays.

For AI developers and advanced users, NVIDIA has also introduced Flux1 NIM. This is an optimized, production-ready AI model microservice that enables rapid text-to-image generation via an API, designed for speed and efficiency.

The practical benefits of RTX acceleration are highlighted by creators like JaeSol LOFT of Garage B14.

“The real-time ray tracing with realistic lighting and shadows, accelerated by my GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, is truly remarkable.” JaeSol LOFT, Garage B14.

The new NVIDIA Studio Driver is available now as a free download for owners of compatible NVIDIA RTX GPUs. Accessing these accelerated features requires software like DaVinci Resolve 19 beta and suitable hardware, such as the current GeForce RTX 40 Series or NVIDIA RTX professional GPUs, which are available from Australian retailers.

For more information, head to https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/studio-rtx-ai-garage-davinci-resolve-flux1-nim