NVIDIA’s next-gen platform Vera Rubin already in full production significant improvements in compute, power and water use

NVIDIA has kicked off CES 2026 with a massive keynote, once again resetting the bar for what is possible in the age of intelligence. CEO Jensen Huang took to the stage to unveil the Rubin platform, a massive architectural leap that succeeds the Blackwell generation.

Named after the legendary astronomer Vera Rubin, the platform is not just a single piece of silicon. It is a highly coordinated system of six new chips that work together as a single, unified AI supercomputer.

This announcement marks a shift in how NVIDIA approaches the data centre, treating the entire rack as the unit of compute. For those following the rapid evolution of generative AI, this is the hardware that will power the next frontier of reasoning and autonomous agents.

At CES 2026, Jensen says "Moores law has slowed" and can't possibly keep up with the demand for AI.. As such, they need to redesign every part of the stack. pic.twitter.com/u9HbxLh3pt — techAU (@techAU) January 5, 2026

The six-chip strategy of extreme co-design

The Rubin platform is built on what NVIDIA calls extreme co-design, integrating hardware and software across an entire stack. This architecture includes the Vera CPU, the Rubin GPU, and the NVLink 6 Switch to ensure data moves without bottlenecks.

Rounding out the platform are the ConnectX-9 SuperNIC, the BlueField-4 DPU, and the Spectrum-6 Ethernet Switch. Together, these components allow data centres to function as high-efficiency “AI Factories” that turn raw data into intelligence.

By designing these chips in parallel, NVIDIA has managed to slash training times and inference costs. The synergy between the Vera CPU and Rubin GPU allows for a level of performance that individual components simply cannot match.

A massive leap in performance and efficiency

The numbers coming out of the keynote are staggering, even by NVIDIA’s ambitious standards. The Rubin GPU delivers up to 5x the inference performance of the previous Blackwell generation.

Perhaps most impressive is how this was achieved through architectural ingenuity rather than just brute force. NVIDIA managed to deliver this 500% performance uplift while only increasing the transistor count by 1.6x.

This represents a monumental jump in efficiency, allowing for a 10x reduction in the cost per inference token. For businesses running large-scale language models, this shift dramatically lowers the barrier to entry for advanced AI.

“Rubin arrives at exactly the right moment, as AI computing demand for both training and inference is going through the roof. With our annual cadence of delivering a new generation of AI supercomputers — and extreme codesign across six new chips — Rubin takes a giant leap toward the next frontier of AI.” Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO, NVIDIA.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang just announced their latest archictecture Vera Rubin is already in full production 🤯



Includes 17,000 components.. what! 100Petaflops of AI 5x the last gen.



Server blade features a new cableless, fanless, hoseless design. pic.twitter.com/ayfWPGAiTb — techAU (@techAU) January 5, 2026

Inside the Vera CPU and Rubin GPU

The Vera CPU is a critical component of this new platform, featuring custom “Olympus” cores built on the Arm v9.2-A architecture. It is designed to handle the heavy lifting of data management and logic that feeds the massive Rubin GPUs.

The Rubin GPU itself is a beast of a processor, packing eight stacks of HBM4 memory. This provides a massive 288GB of capacity and an incredible 22 TB/s of bandwidth, which is essential for the next generation of trillion-parameter models.

The move to HBM4 is a key part of how NVIDIA has shattered the “memory wall” that often limits AI performance. This high-bandwidth memory ensures that the compute cores are never waiting for data, maximizing the throughput of the entire system.

The Rubin GPU is 5x Blackwell, but just 1.6x the transitor count..



It may not be obvious to some, but Nvidia is using their AI to smash competitors… this is outrageous performance improvement 🤯#CES2026 pic.twitter.com/AZXxxfGjXf — techAU (@techAU) January 5, 2026

Powering the Fairwater AI superfactories

One of the biggest announcements during the keynote was the collaboration with Microsoft on the “Fairwater” AI superfactories. These massive facilities will feature the NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 rack-scale systems.

Each of these systems will scale to hundreds of thousands of Vera Rubin Superchips, creating the most powerful AI infrastructure on the planet. This level of scale is what is required to train the reasoning-driven models that are becoming the new industry standard.

Other industry leaders like CoreWeave and Red Hat are already lining up to integrate the Rubin platform into their offerings. This broad ecosystem support ensures that the Rubin architecture will be the foundation of the AI cloud for years to come.

The era of agentic AI and reasoning

NVIDIA is positioning the Rubin platform as the engine for “agentic AI,” where models do more than just chat. These agents can reason through complex workflows, conduct research, and even execute business plans autonomously.

Processing the long-context requirements for these agents takes a massive amount of real-time compute. Rubin’s ability to sustain high performance under these constraints is what makes it a game-changer for the industrial phase of AI.

The platform’s efficiency also means that these sophisticated AI agents can run at a lower cost and higher reliability. This makes it feasible for companies to deploy AI workers that operate 24/7 without the massive overhead typically associated with frontier models.

Vera Rubin uses liquid cooling at 45 degrees C, reducing energy use by around 6%. This is huge in AI datacenters. pic.twitter.com/wFMujJ4RtM — techAU (@techAU) January 5, 2026

Energy efficiency and networking breakthroughs

Despite the massive increase in compute power, NVIDIA has made significant strides in power efficiency. The Spectrum-6 Ethernet Switch and Spectrum-X systems deliver a 5x improvement in power efficiency compared to previous standards.

The use of photonics and advanced cooling solutions like liquid-cooled racks is now becoming the norm for these high-density systems. This allows the Vera Rubin NVL72 to operate at peak performance without the thermal limitations of traditional air-cooled data centres.

The inclusion of the BlueField-4 DPU also helps offload networking and storage tasks, further improving the overall efficiency of the system. It acts as a dedicated processor for the “data on the move,” ensuring the Rubin GPUs can focus entirely on AI computation.

Availability and the roadmap ahead

NVIDIA has confirmed that the Rubin platform is set for a broad launch in the second half of 2026. This keeps the company on its aggressive annual cadence of releasing new architectural breakthroughs every year.

While pricing for these enterprise-grade systems is typically bespoke, the focus is clearly on reducing the total cost of ownership. By delivering more performance with fewer GPUs, NVIDIA is helping its customers build more sustainable AI infrastructure.

As we move toward the late 2026 release, we expect to see more technical deep dives into the custom Olympus cores and the NVLink 6 interconnect. The hardware is clearly ready for the next decade of AI innovation, and the software ecosystem is quickly catching up.

For more information, head to https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/news/rubin-platform-ai-supercomputer