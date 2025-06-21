Oakley and Meta team up for new AI-powered connected glasses

Oakley and Meta have joined forces to launch a new line of smart glasses, combining Oakley’s iconic design with Meta’s advanced AI technology.

The first product from this collaboration is the Oakley Meta HSTN, a fresh take on the classic sunglass style, now packed with impressive tech features. This partnership signals a significant move into performance-focused wearables for athletes and tech enthusiasts alike.

The new glasses aim to seamlessly blend style with functionality, allowing you to capture moments, listen to music, and interact with AI, all without reaching for your phone. It’s an ambitious step forward for smart eyewear, building on the foundation of the previous Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

More battery stamina

A fully charged pair of Oakley Meta HSTN glasses can last for up to 8 hours of typical use. This is a significant improvement and a welcome one for those who want to use their smart glasses throughout the day.

Recharging can take as little as 20 minutes to regain 50% and they come with a charging case that is great for travelling, offering up to 48 of charging when you’re away from power.

Higher resolution video recording

While the cameras may appear small, they’re ready to capture your activity and share your achievements in 3K quality. This upgrade ensures your recorded memories are sharper and more detailed than ever before.

Look and play music with Meta AI

While wearing your Oakley Meta HSTNs, you can ask Meta AI for music that matches the scenery and get recommendations from Spotify based on what you see. Heading out for a run along the beach? Just say, “Play the perfect song for this view.”

“This marks a bold new chapter in our wearables journey. We’re combining design, utility, and emotion to deepen human connection and unlock new potential through the lens of every brand we touch. And there is far more to come.” – Meta

The Limited-Edition Oakley Meta HSTN will be available for preorder starting July 11 for $499 USD, with the rest of the collection starting at $399 USD dropping later this summer. Oakley Meta HSTN will be available in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Australia, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark.

Oakley says they’re also working on bringing Meta HSTN to Mexico, India, and the United Arab Emirates later this year.

The Limited Edition Oakley Meta HSTN will be available for preorder from July 11th for A$789.

You can find them online at Meta.com, Oakley.com, and in-store at JB Hi-Fi. The full collection is set to launch in Australia over the coming months, with prices starting from A$629.

For more information, head to https://www.meta.com/ai-glasses/oakley-meta-hstn/