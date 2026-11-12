The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake smashes launch records with over 5.2 million sales in just four days

Widely regarded as one of the greatest video games of all time, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has made history once again. Nintendo has officially announced that the full remake for the Nintendo Switch 2 sold over 5.2 million units worldwide in its first four days on sale.

Following its global release on November 5, the reborn classic has officially become the fastest-selling Nintendo-published Switch 2 game across the globe, as well as in Australia and New Zealand.

For a title that fundamentally reshaped 3D game design when it first arrived on the Nintendo 64 back in 1998, seeing it reach these heights nearly three decades later is proof that Link’s journey through Hyrule remains timeless.

Rebuilding a legend for Nintendo Switch 2

Rather than delivering a simple visual bump or resolution upscale, Nintendo gave Ocarina of Time a ground-up reimagining built specifically around the hardware capabilities of the Nintendo Switch 2.

The story remains faithful to the 1998 masterpiece: guided by destiny, Link embarks on an epic quest to protect the Triforce, stepping across two distinct eras—childhood and adulthood—to save Hyrule from Ganondorf. However, the presentation and player experience have undergone a massive modernisation pass.

Key upgrades featured in the Switch 2 remake include:

Overhauled visuals: Hyrule Field, Death Mountain, Lake Hylia, and the iconic temples have been completely rebuilt with rich lighting, modern asset fidelity, and dense environmental detail.

Fully voiced cutscenes and expanded dialogue: Crucial narrative beats now feature full voice acting alongside expanded character interactions, giving greater depth to iconic characters like Zelda, Sheik, Saria, and Ganondorf.

Symphonic orchestral score: Koji Kondo’s legendary soundtrack has been re-recorded with a full live orchestra, adding cinematic weight to every dungeon theme and ocarina melody.

Modernised camera and controls: Reworked movement and full dual-stick camera controls eliminate the clunkier navigational quirks of early 3D gaming, making sword combat and lock-on targeting feel fluid and responsive.

These quality-of-life adjustments ensure newcomers aren’t wrestling with 90s-era camera constraints, while longtime fans experience the Hyrule they remember seeing through rose-tinted glasses.

Kicking off Zelda’s 40th anniversary celebrations

The launch of Ocarina of Time serves as the flagship gaming release marking the 40th Anniversary of The Legend of Zelda, which first debuted in Japan in 1986. Alongside the game, the limited edition Nintendo Switch 2 console was launched, with an accompanying Switch 2 Pro Controller and Switch 2 Carry Case. Fans can still get their hands on these pieces through retailers.

But Nintendo isn’t stopping there. Several major events and media releases are lined up for the franchise through 2027 to continue the celebrations:

Worldwide orchestral concert tour: Starting in 2027, Nintendo will host a global concert tour dedicated to four decades of musical arrangements from across the series. A concert is scheduled for Melbourne each night from 13-15 May. Tickets however are completely sold out. Some tickets still remain for the Toronto and San Francisco stops, which you can find on the official website.

The live-action film: The long-awaited live-action The Legend of Zelda feature film is officially set to hit cinema screens on April 30, 2027.

Additional games and merchandise: We’re told that further announcements, merchandise lines, and anniversary drops will continue throughout the celebratory year.

Why it matters and availability

Selling 5.2 million units in four days isn’t just a win for nostalgia. It reinforces why Ocarina of Time still tops all-time greatest lists. By combining the emotional resonance of the original design with modern production values, voiced storytelling, and tighter controls, Nintendo has demonstrated that their foundational catalog can stand toe-to-toe with modern blockbusters.

Whether you’re stepping into the Temple of Time for the very first time or returning after nearly thirty years, Link’s quest across Hyrule has never felt more alive. You can purchase the game as a digital copy direct from the Nintendo website. The digital download is $94.95 AUD, or you can head to your closest games retailer to pick up a physical copy for $109.95 AUD RRP. Some retailers may have it cheaper, and I have it on good authority (I went into the store this morning) that EB Games still has foil versions of the game for sale.