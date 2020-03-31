Office 365 becomes Microsoft 365 on April 21st, Teams to finally kill Skype

Microsoft has announced a fairly substantial shake up of their online services. What we have known to be Office 365 is now becoming Microsoft 365.

For a couple of years now, Microsoft 365 has been offered for business customers, essentially covering Windows and Office desktop licensing for users, as well as access to their online services.

From April 21st, Microsoft 365 is being introduced to consumers, there’s a number of aspects that are important to understand.

The subscription for Microsoft 365 builds on the foundation of Office infusing new AI, rich content and templates, and cloud-powered experiences to empower you to become a better writer, presenter, designer, manager of your finances, and deepen your connection to the people in your life. These experiences start rolling out today and will reach the over 38 million Office 365 subscribers over the next few months.

In addition, today Microsoft unveiled two new Microsoft 365 experiences that will roll out in preview in the coming months — a new Microsoft Family Safety app and new features in Microsoft Teams that bring you closer to your friends and family to more deeply connect and collaborate on the things that matter most to you (and replace Skype).

The new Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions build on the foundation of Office infusing new AI, rich content and templates and new experiences to empower users to become a better writer, presenter, designer and manager of finances, while deepening their connection to the people in their lives

New features in the Microsoft Teams mobile app offer an all-in-one communication hub that bring users closer to friends and family to more deeply connect and collaborate on the things that matter most

The new Microsoft Family Safety App helps keep kids and families safe across the physical and digital worlds

New Microsoft Edge features and enhancements help users stay organised, save time, and protect their online data and identity.

Microsoft is also introducing a feature called Microsoft Editor. This will span all Office products and leverages AI to offer a Grammarly-type experience to improve your writing. It is also being offered as a standalone browser extension for Edge and Chrome.

Whether you’re writing a paper for school or updating your LinkedIn profile, Editor helps you put your best foot forward as you write.

Anyone can access the essential Editor capabilities, such as spelling and basic grammar across Word, Outlook.com, and the web. Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers have access to advanced grammar and style refinements to write with more clarity and conciseness. Here are some of the exclusive ways Microsoft 365 subscribers can get even more from the Editor service:

You can find more information at Microsoft.com