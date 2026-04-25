OpenAI lands in Australia: GPT-5.5 and the Codex team are taking over Sydney and Melbourne

The local AI scene is about to get a massive injection of energy as OpenAI officially descends on Australia. This isn’t just a fly-by visit for a single keynote, but a week-long residency designed to engage directly with the builders and startups Down Under.

The news comes as OpenAI announces the arrival of GPT-5.5, the latest iteration of their world-leading large language model. This new version promises to push the boundaries of what is possible with generative AI, offering improved reasoning and deeper integration for developers.

Accompanying the launch is a heavy presence from the OpenAI Codex and Startup teams, who are looking to foster the next generation of AI-driven businesses. The schedule is packed with hackathons, builder sessions, and networking events across Sydney and Melbourne.

Sydney is the primary hub for the visit, with a series of high-profile collaborations with local venture capital firms and tech communities. It is a clear signal that OpenAI views the Australian ecosystem as a significant player in the global AI landscape.

One of the standout events on the calendar is the OpenAI x January Capital x Lyra x Relevance AI Hackathon. This session will bring together some of the brightest minds in the country to build products using the new GPT-5.5 architecture.

The University of Sydney is also getting in on the action with a dedicated builder session. Hosted by the Sydney Computing Society, or SYNCS, this provides a rare opportunity for students and academics to interact with the people behind the world’s most famous AI models.

For those more focused on the web development side of things, the Vercel x OpenAI Builder Day is likely to be a hot ticket. This event focuses on the intersection of front-end deployment and AI integration, which is where much of the current innovation is happening.

Community is a big focus for this tour, exemplified by the Coffee, Coworking, and OpenAI Codex event with Build Club. It is designed to be a more casual environment where developers can share what they are working on and get direct feedback.

The University of Technology Sydney will also host a dedicated Codex Hackathon alongside UTS Startups. This event is being co-hosted by Arafat Tehsin, who serves as the Codex Ambassador for Sydney and has been a vocal advocate for the platform.

Founders are not being left out of the mix either, with a special AI Founders Lunch planned. This event involves Crane Venture Partners and Liminal, focusing on the challenges of taking an Australian AI startup to a global market.

The week in Sydney culminates in a Pitch Day involving January Capital, Accel, OpenAI, and Airwallex. This gives local founders a platform to showcase their work to some of the most influential investors in the tech industry.

Gabriel Chua from OpenAI expressed the team’s excitement about the upcoming trip and the opportunity to meet local developers face-to-face. It is a sentiment that reflects the growing importance of the Australian developer community.

“Most of all, I’m excited to finally meet my wonderful teammates in Australia IRL” Gabriel Chua, OpenAI.

While Sydney has a packed schedule, Melbourne hasn’t been forgotten in the excitement. On 30 April, the Codex Community Meetup will take place, hosted by Dr Sam D., the Codex Ambassador for Melbourne, and the crew at MLAI.

The visit also includes some media appearances to discuss the impact of GPT-5.5 and the future of the OpenAI ecosystem. Thomas Jeng is slated to record an episode of the Startup 360 podcast with Simon Thomsen to dive deeper into these topics.

Access to many of these events is limited, with several already reaching capacity or being RSVP-only. However, the OpenAI team has indicated they are keen to hear from anyone building significant projects using GPT-5.5 or GPT Image 2.

The integration of GPT Image 2 into the builder sessions also points toward a future of multi-modal applications. Developers are no longer restricted to just text, but can now build sophisticated systems that understand and generate visual content seamlessly.

This visit serves as a reminder of how quickly the AI landscape is evolving and how important it is for Australia to remain connected to the source of these technologies. Having the OpenAI team on the ground is a massive win for the local industry.

If you are currently building with OpenAI’s tools, this is the time to get your project in front of the right people. The energy in the room at these hackathons is often where the next big Australian tech success story begins.

As we see more of these global tech giants making the trip to Australia, it reinforces our position as a sophisticated market for technology adoption.

We look forward to seeing the results of the hackathons and the innovative products that will undoubtedly emerge from these sessions. The bar for AI development in Australia has just been raised significantly.

Full event schedule and registration links

OpenAI x January Capital x Lyra x Relevance AI Hackathon

https://luma.com/aq1yr5vc

Vercel x OpenAI Builder Day

https://lnkd.in/gU5FH_nX

Coffee, Coworking and OpenAI Codex with Build Club

https://luma.com/1hi8t8kw

OpenAI Codex Hackathon – Sydney (UTS Startups)

https://luma.com/or8icykr

Going Global: AI Founders Lunch

https://luma.com/i5j5egfp

January Capital x Accel x OpenAI x Airwallex Pitch Day

https://luma.com/hdw4cp7j

Melbourne Codex Community Meetup (30 April)

https://luma.com/yhc5wr8h

Hello Sydney 👋 🇦🇺 GPT-5.5 is here, and the OpenAI Codex & Startup teams are bringing the vibes, tokens, and builder energy to town next week.



Catch us here:



> OpenAI x January Capital x Lyra x Relevance AI Hackathon [https://t.co/KBjgzOuJ0v]



> Builder session with Sydney… pic.twitter.com/KJgioYk2dA — Gabriel Chua (@gabrielchua) April 25, 2026

For more information, head to https://openai.com