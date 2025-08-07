OpenAI’s GPT-5 coming tonight with a 1hr presentation from Sam, will it deliver AGI?

It looks like OpenAI are finally ready to show GPT-5 to the world. The long-awaited, next-generation Large Language Model.

OpenAI have announced a livestream will take place on Thursday 7th August at 10AM PT, which translates to 3AM on August 8th for the east coast of Australia. CEO Sam Altman flagged that the livestream will be longer than usual, estimated around an hour in length as they have a lot to show us.

Getting up at 3am is nothing new for those of us who cover international technology news and this is likey one worth getting up for.

LIVE5TREAM THURSDAY 10AM PT — OpenAI (@OpenAI) August 6, 2025

GPT-5 has to better the current LLM leader, Grok 3 to be a meaningful introduction. If it doesn’t beat Grok 3 in benchmarks, OpenAI has a real problem. Both xAI and OpenAI are investing heavily in training compute to improve the intelligence of their models, the race is most definitely on and customers are the beneficiary.

When we consider what to expect from GPT-5, it’s an interesting prospect. We’ve already got models that are really sophisticated in their understanding of language, physics, maths, and history. More recently models have incorporated multimedia, being able to generate images, video, audio and documents.

In July, OpenAI released ChatGPT Agent, the ability for AI to run as an agent (or agents) to complete tasks on your behalf. This can run using a boring headless command line option, or drive a browser just as you would, simulating your mouse and keyboard inputs.

It seems some people can’t wait and @TestingCatalog managed to get access to some leaked info about GPT-5. The leaks describe several versions of GPT-5, catering to different user needs.

Standard GPT-5

This base model will be available to free users, offering improved performance over current options. This is a really important detail, as OpenAI have been heavily criticised in the past for holding the best frontier models and services for those paying US$200 per month, placing it out of the reach of most consumers.

ChatGPT-5 and GPT-5 Thinking

These variants focus on enhanced conversational abilities and advanced reasoning, likely boosting everyday tasks like coding or problem-solving.

GPT-5 Pro

Billed as delivering research-level AI, this premium version promises breakthroughs in intelligence and knowledge application, ideal for heavy users.

Will GPT-5 deliver AGI?

Speculation is rife about OpenAI’s upcoming GPT-5 model, with a major livestream set for tomorrow that’s got Aussie tech enthusiasts buzzing. Many are wondering if this next iteration could finally cross into Artificial General Intelligence territory, where AI matches or surpasses human intellect across any task. While leaks suggest impressive leaps in reasoning and problem-solving, it may continue to be more evolution than revolution.

While Defining AGI remains tricky, for me, it must acheive the following 3 things:

Handle diverse intellectual challenges without specific training.

There needs to be original thought, not just merging of existing data.

Outputs should be indistinguisable from human created content.

The good news is, there’s just hours to wait until we find out. Will you be watching the live stream? Let us know in the comments.

For more information, head to OpenAI’s website.