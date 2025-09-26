OpenAI’s new Pulse feature for ChatGPT wants to organise your life before you do

OpenAI has just unveiled a brand new feature for ChatGPT called Pulse, and it’s a significant step towards a more proactive AI assistant. Instead of waiting for you to ask a question, Pulse aims to anticipate your needs and deliver a personalised daily briefing to kickstart your day.

This is a big move from OpenAI, shifting ChatGPT from a reactive tool to a proactive companion that works for you in the background. The goal is to provide you with relevant information and suggestions, helping you stay organised and on top of your goals without you having to do all the heavy lifting.

So, how does it work? Pulse delves into your chat history, memory, and any connected applications like Google Calendar and Gmail to understand what’s important to you. It then synthesises this information overnight to create a curated set of updates, presented as easy-to-digest visual cards each morning.

The idea is to give you a quick, scannable overview of what’s on your plate, what you should be thinking about, and what’s new in your areas of interest. It’s like having a personal assistant who preps your daily briefing before you’ve even had your morning coffee.

Here are some of the key features of ChatGPT Pulse:

Personalised daily updates

Pulse delivers a fresh set of updates every morning, tailored specifically to you. These could be follow-ups on topics you’ve been discussing with ChatGPT, suggestions for quick and healthy dinner recipes, or even next steps for a long-term goal you’re working towards, like training for a marathon.

Connected apps integration

You have the option to connect Pulse to your Google Calendar and Gmail. This allows for even more personalised and timely suggestions. For example, Pulse could draft a meeting agenda for an upcoming appointment in your calendar, remind you to buy a birthday gift for a friend, or suggest restaurants for a dinner you have planned.

User-controlled curation

OpenAI is putting a strong emphasis on user control. You can guide Pulse by telling it what you find useful and what you don’t, using simple thumbs-up and thumbs-down feedback. You can also directly tell ChatGPT what you’d like it to research for you each day, ensuring the updates you receive are always relevant.

Proactive assistance

This is the core of Pulse. It’s about moving beyond the question-and-answer format to an AI that actively works on your behalf. “By combining conversation, memory, and connected apps, ChatGPT is moving from answering questions to a proactive assistant that works on your behalf,” says Fidji Simo, CEO of Applications at OpenAI.

The potential here is massive. Imagine an AI that not only answers your questions but also helps you stay on track with your fitness goals, plan your meals for the week, and prepare for your meetings, all without you having to constantly prompt it. It’s a glimpse into a future where AI is seamlessly integrated into our daily lives, making us more productive and organised.

Of course, with any feature that uses personal data, privacy is a key concern. OpenAI has made the integration with apps like Gmail and Google Calendar optional, so you can choose how much information you want to share. The daily updates also disappear at the end of the day unless you choose to save them, which is a nice touch to prevent information overload.

Price and availability

ChatGPT Pulse is currently rolling out as a preview to ChatGPT Pro users on mobile. OpenAI has stated that it will be made available to Plus subscribers in the near future, with the ultimate goal of releasing it to all users.

A ChatGPT Plus subscription costs US$20 per month., while a Pro account costs US$200 per month.

This is an exciting development from OpenAI, and it will be interesting to see how Pulse evolves as more users get their hands on it. The move towards a more proactive AI assistant is a logical next step, and it could fundamentally change the way we interact with and benefit from this powerful technology.

For more information, head to https://openai.com/index/introducing-chatgpt-pulse/