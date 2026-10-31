OPPO Find X10 Pro Max Astounds With Three 200MP Cameras

OPPO has launched the Find X10 Series in Australia, made up of the Find X10 and the Find X10 Pro Max. Both phones are built around camera hardware developed with Hasselblad and OPPO’s new LUMO True Image Engine. Sales began on 29 October 2026.

I am glad to report that OPPO still includes an ultra fast 80W VOOC charger with these phones. The ability to recharge really quickly and safely using VOOC charging has long been a standout feature of OPPO smartphones, differentiating them from Samsung, Apple, Google etc.

The Find X10 uses a dual 200MP camera system, while the Find X10 Pro Max steps up to a triple 200MP setup. The series also adds 26MP default capture from the ultra wide camera through to 9.9x zoom, which OPPO says gives more detail than standard 12MP capture without producing very large files. Users who want the highest resolution can switch to Hasselblad Hi Res Mode for 50MP or 200MP images on supported cameras.

Michael Tran (Managing Director, OPPO Australia) commented, “With the Find X10 Series, we’re making a clear statement about OPPO becoming a benchmark for premium smartphone camera technology.”

Key features

Three 200MP cameras on the Find X10 Pro Max

The ultra wide camera uses a 1/1.56 inch sensor that OPPO says captures twice as much light as the previous generation, paired with a 124 degree autofocus lens. The main camera uses a 1/1.28 inch ISOCELL HPC sensor developed jointly by OPPO and Samsung, with DeepPix technology for HDR performance. The telephoto camera has an f/2.1 aperture and a 10cm minimum focusing distance, so it can also work as a telemacro camera.

Hasselblad Teleconverter Kits

Dedicated kits for the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max extend the 200MP telephoto camera with 3.28x optical magnification. OPPO points to uses such as concerts, cityscapes and wildlife. The kits have a recommended retail price of $799, although they are included in the launch bundles listed below.

Open Gate Capture and professional video formats

Open Gate Capture makes its first appearance on an OPPO smartphone. It uses the full imaging area of the sensor, which gives creators more room to crop and reframe footage for different aspect ratios in post production. The series also supports Dolby Vision and ACES certified O Log2, and OPPO has worked with Blackmagic Design to bring Dolby Vision, O Log2 and Open Gate Capture into Blackmagic Camera.

Video recording

The Find X10 records 4K at 60fps on all rear cameras, and its 200MP main and telephoto cameras also support 4K at 120fps and 8K at 30fps. On the Find X10 Pro Max, all three 200MP rear cameras support 4K at 60fps, 4K at 120fps and 8K at 30fps. OPPO says DeepPix on the Pro Max main camera enables up to 17 stops of dynamic range.

Display

The Find X10 has a 6.59 inch display and the Find X10 Pro Max has a 6.78 inch panel, both with thin, symmetrical bezels. They support up to a 144Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate, 3,600 nits peak brightness and Dolby Vision, and can dim to 1 nit with 3,840Hz high frequency PWM dimming. OPPO also says they are among the first phones to support the BT.2020 colour gamut, which it describes as covering around 40% more colour space than DCI P3.

Battery, charging and software

Both models use a 7,150mAh OPPO silicon carbon battery, which OPPO says delivers up to two days of typical use on a single charge. Charging is rated at 80W SUPERVOOC wired and 50W AIRVOOC wireless. The phones run ColorOS 17.

Design

Both phones use one piece sculpted glass that flows into the camera module. The Find X10 Pro Max in Luna White takes cues from classic cameras, with a matte silver LUMO Camera Island, knurled detailing and Hasselblad’s signature matte orange accent ring.

Pricing and Availability in Australia

The OPPO Find X10 has a recommended retail price of $2,299, and the Find X10 Pro Max is priced at $2,699. Pre orders ran from 22 October 2026, and sales began on 29 October 2026.

The launch period runs from 12:00am AEDT on 29 October to 11:59pm AEDT on 11 November 2026. Customers who buy from a participating retailer during this time receive a bonus gift bundle, and full terms and conditions apply. Participating retailers are the OPPO Australia Online Store, JB Hi Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Big W, Amazon, Simconnect and Mobileciti.

OPPO Find X10 bundle

Bonus gifts valued at $1,267 include the OPPO Find X10 Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit ($799), an OPPO Watch S ($399) and an OPPO Magnetic Power Bank Air 5000mAh ($69).

OPPO Find X10 Pro Max bundle

Bonus gifts valued at $1,597 include the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit in Silver ($799), an OPPO Watch S ($399) and an OPPO Pad SE in Twilight Blue ($399).

Vodafone launch offer

Customers who buy the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max through Vodafone on a 24, 36 or 48 month plan receive $800 off the recommended retail price. The offer applies from 12:00am AEDT on 29 October to 11:59pm AEDT on 16 November 2026.

Premium market momentum

Michael Tran also remarked, “For Australia, bringing the phones together with dedicated Hasselblad Teleconverter Kits makes this an especially compelling content proposition. We want the camera experience to be the reason people choose OPPO, and the Find X10 Series is our strongest expression of that vision yet.”

OPPO cites a recent Omdia report which found that Find Series shipments grew by more than 500% year on year in the first half of 2026. The company also reports a significant increase in its shipment share in the USD $600 plus price segment.

For more information, head to the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max page or the OPPO Find X10 page.