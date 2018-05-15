OPPO offering free screen repairs at first Australian Service Centre in Sydney

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, OPPO has recently announced the opening of its first Australian Service Centre. This speaks to the company’s commitment to being in Australia and for those located near Sydney’s Macquarie Park, you’ll be able to walk-in or send-in their devices for repair.

The Service Centre will process all in-warranty and out-of-warranty services on the spot, with the option for customers to pre-book online. This also includes OPPO’s free screen repair services for the OPPO R11s and R11s Plus.

For all out-of-warranty services, customers just need to pay for the replacement parts, with labour service being free of charge.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Should a repair require longer than an hour or if the device has been sent in, customers are able to track the repair status online using their IMEI number. Once the repair is completed, the device will be sent back to the customers home address.

Customers can also send in their device through the dedicated OPPO partner where they purchased the phone from, such as JB Hi-Fi, Vodafone, Virgin Mobile, Woolworths Mobile and Optus, with the device being returned to the store or their home address once the repair is complete.

Outside of repair services, the Centre offers completely free personalised phone engraving for all OPPO devices, which can be completed on the spot while the customer waits in the service centre’s lounge area, which includes complimentary refreshments and a charging station.

Michael Tran, Executive Director of OPPO Australia said,

“At OPPO, we believe the customer experience shouldn’t end as soon as a phone is purchased, which is why we have created the ultimate customer service centre to provide the highest quality after-sales care. Customers are our number one priority at OPPO, and we are proud to say we hold the Canstar title for “most satisfied customers”. We want our users to rest assured knowing their product is being looked after by dedicated OPPO specialists.”

The Service Centre is open Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm at Suite 8.04, Level 8/15 Talavera Rd, Macquarie Park NSW 2113.

If you need more information, head to: https://oppo-au.custhelp.com/.