OPPO readies 5G device for 2019, achieves 1.4Gbps/160Mbps in testing

OPPO announced yesterday that they have successfully completed the first 5G testing on a mobile device in Australia. This important milestone has been reached ahead of a commercial launch of 5G smartphones in 2019.

OPPO has been at the forefront of 5G technology since the standard began development in 2015 and has committed to be one of the key contributors to the 5G standard, as it strives to become the first brand to release a commercial 5G smartphone.

During testing, OPPO engineers were able to achieve a staggering 1.4Gbps during download and 160Mbps for uploads. While we know 5G is slated to be faster than our current 4G networks, what this shows is not simply an incremental, or even doubling of speeds, instead a fundamentally different connection experience.

It’ll be interesting to see what real-world speeds look like after a serious number of users have 5G devices, but even with congestion, let’s say up to 50%, these speeds seem incredible and something that’ll force Australian telcos to rethink current data caps.

This latest test by the OPPO Research Institute is a significant milestone in helping the company achieve its goal. The 5G internet connection was carried out on a pre-commercially available 5G smartphone, developed on the basis of an OPPO R15. It was customised with fully integrated 5G components, including a System board, RF, RFFE and antenna.

The 5G team at the OPPO Research Institute will now continue to progress the new standard and accelerate the development of 5G smartphones, in order to release a commercially available 5G smartphone in 2019.

“5G technology has been discussed among consumers for quite a few years and we’re looking forward to bringing the new technology to Australian shores. This is the first step in making 5G a reality and we’re excited about the opportunities this will provide our customers. 5G will be the next generation of mobile internet connectivity, it will transform the way Australians interact with their mobile devices, with faster speeds and more reliable connections. Not only will this enable a better mobile experience but it will also open up a raft of new services, particularly in regards to augmented and virtual reality, that will change the game in terms of mobile technology.” Michael Tran, Managing Director at OPPO Australia.

OPPO is already actively exploring 5G applications, as the company gears up to 5G. OPPO believes ARVR will be the first phase of 5G-supported application scenarios, such as 3D video calls, online games, AR selfies and AR shopping, providing customers with a truly immersive experience anytime and everywhere.

