Optus is giving mobile customers a free 12-month Perplexity Pro subscription, valued at A$300

Aussie telco Optus has announced a new partnership with AI-powered answer engine, Perplexity, offering eligible mobile customers a free 12-month subscription to Perplexity Pro.

While we regularly see our top telecommunications providers compete for marketshare by offering incentives, this is the first time I can recall that an LLM was part of the deal.

This move is valued at A$300, and forms part of Optus’ strategy to make artificial intelligence more accessible to everyday Australians. The offer is available to eligible new and existing Optus consumer and small business mobile customers as well as Optus employees.

This raises the question, is this partnership about to start a new era of mobile telco and LLM partnerships in the battle to win customers? Are we likely to see Telstra and ChatGPT, or Vodafone and Grok ? Would this be an incentive that swings your decision to buy a mobile plan from one or the other?

With Perplexity Pro, users can ask complex questions and receive instant, curated answers. This can range from planning a 10-day Bali itinerary to finding the best restaurant in Melbourne or even drafting a social media post for a small business.

When we breakdown what’s actually included with a Perplexity Pro plan, you get the flexibility to switch between various leading AI models, including GPT-4o, Claude 3, and Perplexity’s own. This allows users to select the best model for their specific query, whether it’s for detailed analysis, creative writing, or coding assistance.

While generative AI adoption in Australia lags behind the Asia-Pacific average, Optus is aiming to bridge this gap. This partnership is designed to provide an intuitive and user-friendly AI experience, helping more Australians discover the benefits of this technology.

“AI shouldn’t be reserved for experts or tech insiders. We believe that all Australians deserve access to the tools that can make their lives easier, more productive, and more informed.



Whether it’s helping with learning, work, or planning itineraries, AI is a game-changer. That’s why we’re partnering with AI trailblazer, Perplexity, to offer every eligible Optus mobile customer a full year of Perplexity Pro, at no cost – a $300 value, absolutely free. It’s just one more way we’re delivering real, tangible value to our customers.” said Anthony Shiner, Chief Customer Officer, Consumer at Optus.

Key benefits of Perplexity Pro

Get answers in seconds

Find reliable information in seconds, making research and learning more efficient.

Work smarter, not harder

Save time on business and admin tasks.

Stay up to date

Utilise unlimited searches and get the latest information utilising Perplexity, OpenAI, Anthropic, and others.

Make sense of files fast

Quickly upload and analyse PDFs, images, or spreadsheets to get summaries and insights quickly.

Granular control with sophisticated AI

Perplexity Pro subscribers can toggle between top AI models for different needs, upload files, perform deep research, and more.

“We built Perplexity to make knowledge accessible to everyone. Our partnership with Optus allows us to reach a broader audience in Australia, helping users navigate the digital landscape with confidence.” Ryan Foutty, Vice President of Business at Perplexity.

Eligible Optus Prepaid and Postpaid customers will begin receiving their offer via email or SMS from June 2, 2025. Customers will have until 11:59 PM AEST on December 31, 2025, to redeem their free 12-month subscription.

For more information, head to the Optus website.