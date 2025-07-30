Optus rolls out ‘Expert AI’ to supercharge its customer service team

Optus has announced a new AI assistant for its frontline staff, promising to make your next support call faster and more efficient. The new system, named Optus Expert AI, is designed to give human agents real-time intelligence to solve customer issues.

Developed on Google Cloud’s platform, the tool essentially acts as a co-pilot for the customer service agent. It analyses live conversations to understand the customer’s problem in real-time.

This allows the AI to provide the agent with instant guidance, suggest the best responses, and even automate tasks across different backend systems. The goal is to get you a resolution without the long holds or transfers we have all experienced.

The new platform is built to handle complex sales and service requests. Here are some of the key features.

Key features

Real-time analysis The AI listens to and understands live customer conversations across calls and chat to get to the heart of the issue.

Contextual guidance Based on the conversation, it provides on-screen prompts and suggestions to the Optus team member, ensuring they follow the best process.

Automated actions Optus Expert AI can execute tasks on behalf of the agent, like looking up account details or processing a request, reducing manual work and wait times.

The bigger picture

Optus says this move is part of its vision for a better customer experience, where AI and humans work together. This isn’t the telco’s first time using artificial intelligence to improve its service.

“Optus Expert AI is a great example of how we are leveraging AI to champion our customers and elevate each interaction they have with us.



Partnering with AI leaders like Google Cloud enables Optus to deliver AI solutions that are not only intelligent and effective, but also safe, secure and responsibly designed to support customer needs 24/7. Optus has been leveraging AI for over five years, investing in next-generation technologies that make a real difference to our customers and employees.



The results reaffirm the value of equipping our people with AI tools that enhance confidence, clarity, and connection in every interaction. By augmenting our people with AI, we’re amplifying them, providing real-time insight, guidance and actions for faster, smarter and truly streamlined customer care.” – Jesse Arundell, Head of AI Solutions & Strategy, Optus.

The telco’s existing Conversational AI Virtual Agents have already actioned 2.2 million customer queries in the last 12 months. The average resolution time for these queries was under 120 seconds.

Google Cloud, who provides the underlying technology, sees this as the future of customer service.

“AI is helping drive a new era of customer service, transforming interactions between businesses and customers. With Google Cloud’s AI, Optus can not only drive customers to solutions more quickly but also equip their frontline teams with the insights and tools they need to deliver a consistently superior and responsible service experience.” Paul Migliorini, Vice President, Google Cloud Australia & New Zealand.

Price and availability

Optus Expert AI is an internal tool for Optus’s frontline teams and has been launched today. There is no direct cost to customers, who will hopefully just see the benefits in better service.

For more information, head to https://www.optus.com.au/