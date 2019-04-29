Order Popcorn from your phone with HOYTS Cinemas

HOYTS cinemas have a brand new app update that allows you to pre-order your popcorn from the candybar. This is designed to enhance the guest experience when heading to the movies at Australia’s leading cinema operator.

If you’ve ever been frustrated by the big queues for food when you’re out on a date, out with friends or out with family, then HOYTS are giving you the ability to pre-order the food and drinks.

This function matches a trend we’ve seen in the food industry, with fast food providers like McDonalds and KFC also offering mobile pre-orders.

The reason this becoming so popular is that it’s ultimately win-win. For the consumer they get to avoid the long lines by paying through the app and simply collecting in an express lane. For the business, you get to prepare the food ahead of time and understand your staffing requirements in advance.

“We’re excited to be launching an Australian market-first with the new food and beverage pre-ordering function on the HOYTS app. It is a progressive step forward on our path to create the cinema of the future. Guests are continually at the heart of our business strategy and the HOYTS app with food and drinks enabled, will provide convenience and a seamless in-cinema experience like no other.” HOYTS Chief Executive Officer, Damian Keogh

The HOYTS app gives you access to over 100 menu items, which means you can combo it up, choose that boysenberry choc top, or add some cheeky Maltesers to roll down the aisle.

Exclusive app-only offers are also set to rollout in future to incentivise consumers onto the platforms, allowing them to choose how they want to experience their visit to the movies.

The HOYTS app is free and available to download now from the Apple and Google Play stores.