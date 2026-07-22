Origin Energy faces potential data breach as hackers claim millions of customer records

Australia’s largest energy retailer has experienced a major cybersecurity incident today.

In a statement issued via the Origin website and the Australian Stock Exchange (at 12:42PM) the company has disclosed that it is investigating a potential security incident, that may involved unauthorised access to some customer’s data.

Origin Energy serves approximately 4.7 million customer accounts across the country, supplying electricity, natural gas, LPG, and broadband internet. Given that massive footprint, even a minor breach has the potential to spill into a massive national headache.

Poor Customer Communications

Naturally the news has spread through social media channels today, but by way of official notificaiton, there’s been no emails or SMS messages to customers, and only many hours later do we now see a small notification at the top of their website and mobile app.

In 2026, many customers turn to Social media for more information, and rather than posting about the security incident, Origin appear to be hiding their responses in the comments, only when users are excplitly asking.

This has occured on both X and Facebook and at the time of writing, there was nothing on Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok or YouTube channels for Origin.

Frankly in 2026, this isn’t good enough, not even close.

What the Hack?

The details of the cyber incident are still being confirmed, we’re less than 12 hours in and there’s a long way to go on this one.

The ABC says they spoke to someone claiming ot be behind the hack, providing sample data taken from Origin, including internal screenshots of Origin computer systems.

As yet, they haven’t been verified, but that seems fairly straight forward to do, provide them to Origin Energy and let them validate.

The content suggests this is a new breach, not data simply accumulated from other security breaches, so then the quesiton becomes, how much data did they get and how.

Origin says they don’t beleive the hackers got credit card numbers or bank details. While that may be reassuring from a financial point of view, Origin will still have a lot of personally idenfiyable data about account holders. More at the ABC – https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-07-22/origin-energy-investigating-potential-data-breach/106944660

The massive penalties hanging over corporate Australia

In the wake of those major scandals, the Australian Government realised that slapping companies with a small fine was useless. Parliament swiftly passed sweeping reforms to the Privacy Act to impose eye watering financial consequences.

Previously, the maximum penalty for a serious or repeated privacy breach capped out at a modest A$2.22 million. For a billion dollar corporation, that amounted to little more than a rounding error on an annual balance sheet.

Under current laws, regulators can hit non compliant organisations with fines up to A$50 million. Alternatively, penalties can reach 30 percent of the company’s adjusted turnover during the breach period, or three times the value of any benefit obtained.

These staggering multi million dollar fines were designed specifically to force boards and executives to prioritise cybersecurity. If Origin Energy is found to have neglected reasonable security measures, the financial consequences could be severe.

What Origin Energy customers should do right now

While we wait for Origin Energy to finish its forensic investigation, customers do not need to sit around helplessly. Taking proactive measures right now is the smartest way to protect your personal identity.

First, stay on high alert for unexpected emails, text messages, or phone calls claiming to be from Origin Energy. Scammers love to capitalise on breaking news by sending fake messages asking you to verify account details or pay overdue bills.

Second, if you use your Origin Energy account password on any other online service, change it immediately. Reusing passwords across multiple websites is the easiest way for attackers to compromise your other accounts through credential stuffing.

Third, ensure two factor authentication is enabled on all your primary email and banking accounts. Adding an extra layer of verification makes it significantly harder for identity thieves to breach your digital life.

Finally, consider placing a temporary credit freeze through major Australian credit reporting agencies like Equifax, Experian, and Illion. A credit freeze prevents anyone from applying for loans or credit cards in your name without your explicit permission.

The bottom line for Australian energy consumers

The potential security incident at Origin Energy is another stark reminder that corporate data breaches are an ongoing reality of modern life. Until companies treat customer data protection as core infrastructure rather than an afterthought, consumers bear the burden.

Origin Energy has promised to share further updates on its dedicated support page as the investigation unfolds. We will be keeping a close watch on how the company handles communications and whether the hacker’s claims hold up under scrutiny.

If you are an Origin Energy customer, keep your guard up, double check every suspicious communication, and stay tuned for official updates from the retailer.

For more information, head to Origin Energy

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