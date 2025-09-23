Origin Energy offering Australia’s first Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) subscription

Origin Energy has teamed up with BYD and StarCharge to launch Australia’s first vehicle-to-grid (V2G) EV subscription trial, bundling a bi-directional charger with free home charging access.

This innovative setup lets drivers charge their electric vehicle from the grid or solar panels, then feed power back to the grid for rewards, potentially slashing running costs dramatically. Set to kick off in 2026, the trial targets just 50 eligible customers, with expressions of interest open now.

The bundle centres on the popular BYD Atto 3 SUV, valued at A$39,900 before on-road costs, paired with a StarCharge V2G Halo bi-directional charger worth A$6,000.

Subscribers will tap into Origin’s Virtual Power Plant for automated charging, covering up to an estimated 24,000km annually with free home electricity – equivalent to A$500 in savings versus a standard tariff, or A$2,500 compared to petrol. Pricing starts under A$800 per month after tax benefits, including salary packaging perks for flexible, month-to-month plans.

What is vehicle-to-grid charging?

Vehicle-to-grid technology transforms your EV into a mobile battery, charging cheaply during off-peak times like sunny afternoons rich in solar power. Drivers can then export stored energy back to the grid during high-demand evenings, easing pressure on fossil fuels and earning credits in return. This not only cuts personal bills but supports a greener national energy network.

“Vehicle-to-grid charging is a real game-changer that could turbocharge the EV market in Australia by allowing EV drivers to send electricity back to the grid from their car and get rewarded for that.



We are excited to be at the forefront of pioneering this technology with the trial of this Aussie first vehicle-to-grid bundle that makes it simple and easy for drivers to unlock benefits through access to free charging.” Chau Le, General Manager, E-mobility, Origin.

Key features of the V2G bundle

Automated free home charging

Powered by Origin’s smart tech, the system handles plugging in for at least 12 hours a day, 20 days a month, delivering up to 320kWh free—enough for typical Aussie drives without lifting a finger.

Bi-directional power flow

Charge from the grid or solar, then export excess energy during peaks, turning your EV into an active grid asset that rewards participation.

Flexible subscription perks

Month-to-month plans dodge long leases, with FBT exemptions via salary packaging, already serving over 1,600 Origin EV drivers nationwide.

Limited trial access

Just 50 spots for 2026, with eligibility checks; express interest to join the waitlist and help shape V2G’s future Down Under.

Automated savings

Origin’s Virtual Power Plant manages the entire process automatically. This helps stabilise the grid by reducing reliance on fossil fuels during peak demand, while rewarding EV owners for their participation.

“The principles of V2G and what it will translate into for our Australian customers perfectly aligns with our mission to provide ‘innovation for a better life’ and to ‘cool the earth by 1 degree’. BYD is excited to partner with Origin to pioneer this technology in Australia to redefine what Electric Vehicle ownership means and to shed light that there is much more to an Electric Vehicle than just mobility.” Sajid Hasan, Chief Product Officer, BYD Australia.

“Vehicles are no longer just part of the transport network – with EVs and bi-directional charging technology, they’re becoming an active part of the energy network. Through V2G, every car becomes a mobile energy asset. We’re excited to be part of this collaboration with Origin and BYD to accelerate the adoption of V2G technology in Australia.” Kouki Xiang, CEO, StarCharge APAC.

Origin’s trial also aims to study real-world effects on driving habits, battery health, and value-sharing models. With the EV market heating up, this could be the nudge Aussie drivers need to go electric without the usual hassles. Early sign-ups might just lock in those grid rewards before everyone else catches on.

Availability

Origin is now accepting expressions of interest for the trial, which is scheduled to begin in 2026. The trial is limited to just 50 customers, and specific eligibility criteria will apply.

For more information, head to https://www.originenergy.com.au/electric-vehicles/v2g-bundle-trial

