Origin launches EV fleet solution for Australian businesses

Origin is making it easier for Australian businesses to switch their fleets to electric vehicles. While many businesses and Government departments have dipped their toe in the EV space with a couple of test vehicles, ultimately all their vehicles will need to transition to zero-emission vehicles.

Origin’s new offering a new offering is called Origin 360 EV Fleet, which helps businesses reduce their carbon footprint and lower operating costs.

Origin 360 EV Fleet brings together Origin Energy with Australia’s leading fleet management company, Custom Fleet, to provide a one-stop shop for EV fleet procurement, management and charging.

The goal is to take the complexity out of switching to EVs. This will provide business with tailored EV implementation strategies, fully managed vehicles, charging infrastructure, load management and carbon neutral travel through inclusion of carbon offsets.

Customers will also receive reporting and insights to help optimise fleet performance and emissions reduction.

“Achieving net zero emissions by 2050 will require action across our economy, particularly transportation which is the third largest source of emissions in the country, making accelerating the uptake of EVs in Australia a crucial piece of the puzzle. Business fleets make up close to half of all new vehicles sales in Australia presenting a huge opportunity to reduce emissions, and the rationale for change becomes even more compelling when you consider EVs are cheaper to run, allowing Origin to help businesses to reduce their operating costs. Origin is ideally placed to support businesses to electrify their transportation, with Origin 360 EV Fleet a natural extension of the range of clean energy products and services we already provide to our business customers, including solar and battery solutions. We hope Origin’s activities will stimulate greater demand for EVs across the Australian market, encourage manufacturers to release more models locally, and grow the second-hand EV market when fleets are upgraded. Tony Lucas, Executive General Manager, Future Energy, Origin.

“As an organisation, not only have we been on this journey ourselves, we have built market leading capability in the ANZ region to support the take up of EVs. Working with Origin will combine the strengths and expertise in each of our respective businesses and place us at the forefront to help even more Australian businesses achieve their sustainability goals.” Aaron Baxter, CEO of Custom Fleet

Origin 360 EV brings together all the work Origin is doing to help accelerate the growth of EVs in Australia, and will be used as a platform to launch additional EV solutions over time.

Origin is currently undertaking an EV smart charging trial with support from ARENA, is represented on the board of the Electric Vehicle Council, and is a member of EV100 – a global initiative to accelerate the uptake of EVs.

In addition, Origin has committed to transitioning all 600 of the company’s passenger and light commercial vehicles to electric vehicles by 2030, as the company pursues its own strategy to reduce its carbon emissions to transition to net zero emissions by 2050.

Right now there’s no pricing information, but this will likely be tailored based on the size and requirements each fleet. Given the initial purchase price of EVs remains high in Australia, the question really is about the return on investment over the period of a lease cycle.