Over 7 Days on 1 Charge: Huawei’s $299 Watch Fit 4 Outlasts Premium Rivals

Smart watch advertising often targets extreme athletes scaling mountains or diving ocean depths, willing to spend premium prices for their wrist-mounted companion. Huawei’s new Watch Fit 4 takes a different approach, targeting everyday Australians who exercise regularly but don’t necessarily run marathons or compete in triathlons.

After testing the Watch Fit 4 for a week, it’s clear this device suits ordinary people who want to track day-to-day exercise and sleep patterns without spending a fortune or having to charge every day.

The 27-gram weight feels remarkably light on the wrist, making it comfortable for all-day wear without the bulk associated with many fitness-focused devices.

Design and Display

The 1.82-inch AMOLED display delivers sharp visuals with 480 × 408 pixels and impressive 2000-nit peak brightness.

During testing, the screen remained clearly readable even under harsh Australian sunlight, addressing a common complaint with cheaper fitness trackers. The aluminium alloy case looks just as stylish as an Apple Watch while feeling sturdy without adding unnecessary weight.

Comprehensive Activity Tracking

With over 100 workout modes, the Watch Fit 4 covers most activities Australians engage in regularly. The device includes seven major water sports functions, acknowledging Australia’s coastal lifestyle and growing interest in activities like stand-up paddleboarding and kayaking.

Waterproofing Caveats

While the Watch Fit 4 boasts 5 ATM water resistance suitable for swimming and shallow water activities, users should note important limitations.

The device isn’t designed for hot showers, saunas, diving activities, or exposure to soaps and cleaning products.

Nylon straps aren’t recommended for water activities, and water resistance can deteriorate over time with regular wear, requiring periodic professional inspection for optimal performance.

Huawei Health App Impresses, No Subscription Fees

The Huawei Health app offers useful insights into your exercise, sleep etc while handily seamlessly integrating tracked data from previous Huawei fitness watches you’ve used with the same account before.

Note that it is not on the Google Play Store so I had to sideload install it onto my Android Pixel phone from the Huawei website.

Advanced Navigation Features

The upgraded Sunflower Positioning System with Dual-Band GPS delivers 30% improved accuracy compared to its predecessor.

Offline contour maps enable navigation without mobile coverage, particularly useful for bushwalking and trail running in remote areas. The new barometric tracking provides real-time elevation data for those tackling hilly terrain.

Health Monitoring Capabilities

Heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring operate continuously, providing insights into cardiovascular performance and respiratory health.

The enhanced menstrual cycle management tools help users track hormonal trends and identify irregularities. Sleep tracking rounds out the health monitoring suite, though specific accuracy claims weren’t provided for testing verification.

Battery Performance and Connectivity

Battery life stands out as the Watch Fit 4’s most impressive feature – after seven days of regular use, the device still showed 40% charge remaining.

Enabling Always-on Display would reduce this to approximately four days, which still exceeds most premium competitors.

The device supports both Android (8.0+) and iOS (13.0+), offering broader compatibility than platform-specific alternatives like Apple Watch, Pixel Watch, or Samsung devices.

Call handling through the watch works seamlessly, allowing users to answer calls without reaching for their phone. Notification management proves intuitive, displaying only the key phone alerts you choose to see. Wireless charging eliminates cable management concerns, with 10min being enough to last another day and 75min from flat to fully charged.

Pricing and Availability

The Watch Fit 4 starts at A$299 for black, purple, or white variants with fluoroelastomer straps. Amazon exclusively stocks a grey version with 3D wind brush woven strap for A$329. The Pro model ranges from A$469 to A$499, depending on colour and strap selection.

Early purchasers can receive up to A$100 gift cards with purchase from Amazon and JB Hi-Fi, though terms and stock limitations apply.

At A$299 with a potential A$50 gift card for early buyers, this represents excellent value for a smartwatch that should last years thanks to the long battery life.

Personal experience suggests durability – a family member’s original Huawei Watch Fit purchased four and a half years ago continues working perfectly.

Verdict

The Watch Fit 4 succeeds in delivering practical wearable technology without overwhelming users with unnecessary complexity. Its broad device compatibility, extended battery life, and comprehensive activity tracking make it suitable for most Australian users’ needs. While not groundbreaking, it represents solid value for those seeking reliable fitness tracking and smart notifications.

The device won’t satisfy users demanding cutting-edge features or premium materials, but for everyday fitness enthusiasts, it offers the right balance of functionality and affordability.

For more information, head to Huawei Watch Fit 4.