Segway-Ninebot F Series electric scooter available in Aus thanks to Panmi – up to 25km/h + 40km range

Panmi has officially announced the arrival of the Segway-Ninebot KickScooters F20A, F25, F30 and F40A in Australia.

The Segway-Ninebot KickScooter F20A and F25 will be priced at $899.00, the F30 at $999.00 and the F40A at $1,199.00.

The Segway Ninebot F20A KickScooter is safe and reliable electric scooter that is smooth and comfortable to ride as well as easy to use with a stylish appearance. The Segway Ninebot F20A KickScooter features 10″ tires, a resilient frame and two-wheel brakes. It is fast folding, compact and easy to store.

The F25 showcases a user-friendly design. The new configurations ensures a better riding experience. The F25 is safe, convenient, and easy to use. It features a 300W motor with a max slope gradient of 12%. This scooter has 10 inch highly elastic and industry leading anti-puncture tires making riding easier.

The F30 features front wheel E-ABS, rear wheel mechanical disc brake, double brake. It has 2.5W highlight LED

headlights and 10-inch large wheel diameter pneumatic tires. The electric scooter offers practical performance

and 30km long range with a 300W high-power motor and 15% climbing capacity. The F30 features Bluetooth

connectivity via the Segway app. The scooter is light and easy to carry.

The F40A is the most powerful top of the range electric scooter. It features front wheel E-ABS, rear wheel

mechanical disc brake, double brake and 10-inch large wheel diameter pneumatic tires. The electric scooter

has a 40km range for longer commutes, 25km/h maximum speed, 5x plus walking efficiency, 350W high-power

motor and 20% climbing capacity. This scooter features a resilient carbon structure steel frame with built in

LED front light to light up your path and for your visibility to others. The F40A is easy to carry and has a quick

folding system.

“The entrance of these new Segway-Ninebot KickScooters will add to Segway’s product portfolio in Australia and create a massive impact on the market here. The F series ensures you have a spare tire for your scooter in the box. The F series also features a regenerative braking system so that when you are breaking it’s not taking up all the energy but instead it spins the wheel and turns the energy back into the battery. These new upgrades are great features of the new F series.” George Saad, Chief Operating Officer of Panmi.

Segway-Ninebot KickScooter F20A, F25, F30 and F40A Comparison Chart

F20A F25 F30 F40A Weight (kg) 14.7 14.7 15.1 15.8 Max Load (kg) 100 100 100 120 Gradeability (%) 10 12 15 20 Age 14-60 years old 14-60 years old 14-60 years old 14-60 years old Height (cm) 120-200cm 120-200cm 120-200cm 120-200cm Dimensions (cm) 114.3x48x49.5 114.3x48x49.5 114.3x48x49.5 114.3x48x49.5 Motor Power (W) 250 300 300 350 Max Speed (km/h) 25 25 25 30 Range (km) 20 20 30 40 Tire Front and rear tires: 10” pneumatic tire Front and rear tires: 10” pneumatic tire Front and rear tires: 10” pneumatic tire Front and rear tires: 10” pneumatic tire Braking Method Electronic brake + Disc brake Electronic brake + Disc brake Electronic brake +Disc brake Electronic brake +Disc brake Light Headlight + taillight Headlight + taillight Headlight +s taillight Headlight + taillight Waterproof IPX5 IPX5 IPX5 IPX5 App control Yes Yes Yes Yes

Pricing and Availability

• The Segway-Ninebot KickScooter F20A is priced at $899.99 available through Panmi in late August.

• The F25 is priced at $899.00 and available through Panmi later in the year.

• The F30 is priced at $999.00 available at JB Hi-Fi.

• The F40A is priced at $1,199.00 available now at JB Hi-Fi.