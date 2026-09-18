PAX Aus 2026 drops full lineup: Massive tech activations, hands-on pre-release blockbusters, and expanded Tabletop space

The countdown to Australia’s premier gaming festival is officially down to the wire. Event organisers have unrolled the complete schedule and massive exhibitor lineup for PAX Aus 2026, returning to the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) from October 9–11.

Building on our previous PAX 2026 coverage across the initial PAX Aus return, Holly Longdale’s Storytime keynote confirmation, and the expanded eBay Tabletop Hall preview, this final drop confirms playable AAA heavyweights, pre-release gaming hardware, huge esports stages, and interactive floor activations.

Whether you are mapping out your panel route via the official PAX Aus Schedule or scanning the floor map via the Exhibitor Directory, here is everything newly announced for the show floor.

Blockbuster pre-release demos & global publishers

The PAX Aus Expo Hall is one of my favourite features of this convention. You’ll pretty much find me on the show floor the entire time, and this year’s Expo Hall is stacked with high-profile global publishers offering hands-on time with anticipated titles well before release:

Activision: Bringing Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® 4 to Australia, giving fans hands-on multiplayer access before its October 23 launch

SEGA: Unleashing four massive playable titles, including Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000, Alien: Isolation 2, Stranger Than Heaven, and the Persona 4 Revival RPG remake

Square Enix: Showcasing playable Nintendo Switch 2 gameplay for FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, alongside a special showcase previewing the epic conclusion of FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION ahead of its April 2027 launch

Devolver Digital, Bethesda & Nintendo: Returning to the floor with major interactive booths, demo stations, and tournament setups.

Cloud. Sephiroth. The final chapter.



Square Enix is bringing a special FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION Showcase to PAX Aus, giving Australian fans an early look at the epic conclusion to the acclaimed FINAL FANTASY VII Remake series.



With the fate of the planet hanging in the… pic.twitter.com/BzDo0Zyg3w — PAX Australia (@PAXAus) September 17, 2026

Hardware, Custom PCs, and Future Tech

PAX Aus always has some of the best tech on display. Following our look at the hottest PC gear from PAX Aus 2025, 2026 brings another heavy push from hardware creators:

Aftershock PC: Features playable demos, racing simulators, custom builds, and the Aftershock Journey Book stamp quest to win one of two custom PCs.

Mwave: Bringing a literal sandpit and remote-controlled excavator activation where attendees can dig for prizes.

PowerA: Hands-on access to the upcoming PowerA Meridian Flight Controller ahead of its 2027 release, alongside meet-and-greets with Aussie gaming legend Bajo.

ASUS ROG: Sponsors the PC Tournaments & Freeplay area.

Hardware Partners: You’ll find amazing exhibitors on the show floor, including Thermaltake, Keychron, Clever Gear, Turtle Beach, SanDisk (sponsoring the Handheld Lounge), and Secretlab featuring The Pokémon Collection.

Lexus Racing Simulator: Features one of fewer than 200 global units of a rare Lexus vehicle on display, equipped with a custom racing cockpit and live leaderboard challenges.

Ubisoft Community Stage & Red Bull Esports

Ubisoft and Red Bull are taking over major competitive and community stages across the show floor:

Ubisoft Community & Esports Stage: Host to the Rainbow Six Siege APL Oceania Stage Finals with a $40,000 prize pool and an Osaka Major berth on the line. Attendees can also play pre-release demos for Rayman Legends Retold, Just Dance: Decades of Hits, and Heroes of Might and Magic III Remake, whilst joining an Assassin’s Creed Sea Shanty Singalong, or challenging Martin Copping (voice of Mozzie) to a 1v1 Siege match.

Red Bull Wings Cup Wildcard: The only live Australian wildcard pathway for EA SPORTS FC™ 27 Rush Mode. Winners on Saturday and Sunday win an all-expenses-paid spot at the National Final in Sydney.

Ubisoft is heading to PAX AUS !

See you there 🫶



Oct 9-11

Melbourne, Australia pic.twitter.com/zHWuW7Rscu — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) September 18, 2026

Magic: The Gathering & Expanded Tabletop Hall

Sponsored by eBay Australia, the show floor houses the biggest Tabletop Hall in PAX Aus history. Wizards of the Coast will be one of the main attractions, bringing with them:

The Star-Studded Commander Showdown: Taking place Saturday, October 10 at 5:00 PM AEST in the Main Theatre, featuring Good Games Morley, MaldHound, ZMainCharacter, RubeePlays, and Steph Panecasio.

MTG Booth & Store: Packed with the new ‘Reality Fracture’ set, artist signing sessions, Learn to Play zones, and a special Pauper tournament on Friday night.

Magic: The Gathering's Commander Showdown returns to bring Reality Fracture to PAX Aus!

Join MaldHound, ZMainCharacter and Good Games Morley for some Echoverse madness, hosted by RubeePlays and Steph Panecasio.

Saturday Oct 10 at 5pm. Audience prizes up for grabs!#MTGFracture pic.twitter.com/SSSmfnEJQg — PAX Australia (@PAXAus) September 16, 2026

Indie Showcases, Anime, and Wellness

And if all this wasn’t enough to sink your teeth into, there are also:

Aus Indie Showcase & PAX Rising: You’ll find the latest and greatest from emerging and independent developer studios. Over 90 independent games across Australia and New Zealand featuring local creators, including swooping bird simulator Pie in the Sky, sponsored by Superloop. There’s everything from restoring nostalgic video game cartridges, solving noir mysteries with a police dog, to building duck empires, and battling through cyberpunk firewalls.

Crunchyroll & Culture: Anime showcases, BlackMilk pop-culture apparel, and Twitch × Kraken Black Spiced Sum’s inaugural Creator Lounge.

AFK Room: Supported by Beyond Blue and The Inclusion Project, providing allied health professionals, sensory tools, and a quiet space away from the noise.

There is so much to do this year at PAX Aus that I’m tired just writing all this! Which booths and panels are on your PAX Aus 2026 hit list? Let us know what you’re lining up for in the comments below, and grab your tickets if you haven’t already.