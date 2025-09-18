PAX Aus 2025 brings Storytime magic with Gavin Verhey

PAX Aus has revealed its Storytime keynote speaker for 2025, and it’s a big one: Gavin Verhey, Principal Designer for Magic: The Gathering.

Who’s Gavin Verhey, and why is he a big deal? We’ve got the answers for you as well as other special guest announcements, and more exhibitor reveals.

Gavin Verhey comes to Australia

Gavin is one of those people who loves gaming, and the gaming community. For Gavin, the dream started when he was just 11 years old, and today he’s living it every day, from designing cards, leading sets, and bringing the magic to players worldwide.

He’s worked on fan-favourite sets like Battlebond, Commander Legends, and Magic: The Gathering FINAL FANTASY.

PAX Aus welcomes Gavin Verhey, Magic: The Gathering Principal Designer, as Storytime Speaker!



— PAX Australia (@PAXAus) September 9, 2025

A few years ago, I even had the chance to sit down with Gavin for an interview, and play some Magic: The Gathering whilst chatting. We had the chance to dive deep into his love for Commander and the community that surrounds it. Having him come to Australia to headline PAX is an absolute treat, and I couldn’t be more excited to see him share his passion and knowledge with fans here. If you love MTG, this is going to be a can’t-miss moment.

PAX Aus special guest announcements

Gavin isn’t the only one bringing star power to PAX Aus this year. RPG legend Josh Sawyer (Fallout: New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity, Pentiment) will take the stage to share his extensive knowledge of role-playing design.

Ubisoft Montreal’s Joshua Mills, Game Director of Rainbow Six Siege, will be joining for a fireside chat while Siege fans get treated to the Asia Pacific League Major Qualifier live from the PAX Arena.

Lis Moberly, Lead Game Designer at Disney’s 20th Century Games, brings her expertise in narrative and design from titles like Avowed and Cursed to Golf.

Welcoming Josh Sawyer to PAX Aus!



— PAX Australia (@PAXAus) September 9, 2025

On the tabletop side, creators Good Games Morley will bring their signature chaos with a live Magic: The Gathering showdown against fellow creators After Hours, alongside meet & greets and more. And if you’re into wholesome vibes, you won’t want to miss Jenny Windom, founder of Geeks & Grounds, host of Wholesome Games, and longtime champion of uplifting, inclusive gaming.

These names add to an already stacked guest list featuring Amelia Tyler, Luke Dale, Ify Nwadiwe, and more. Plus, the expo hall continues to fill with publishers, indies, and exhibitors that make PAX the ultimate playground for fans and creators alike.

This year’s Storytime and guest lineup proves that PAX Aus 2025 is going to be unmissable. Whether you’re a fan of trading card games, RPGs, tactical shooters, or just love celebrating the culture of games. Check out the full schedule on the PAX Aus website.

Big names coming to PAX Aus Expo Hall

Whilst our headline speakers are making waves, more global exhibitors have been announced for the Expo Hall. The Expo Hall is a showcase of some of the world’s best gaming and pop culture icons. We’ve already had The Sims announced as the first exhibitor, and we now have more.

Xbox will be in attendance, giving Aussies the chance to try the new ROG Xbox Ally lineup. PAX Aus also revealed a stellar line up of additional exhibitors, including Nintendo, Devolver Digital & Massive Monster, Bethesda, Gearbox, Ubisoft, Crunchyroll, and Aftershock. View the full expo hall showcase on the PAX Aus website.

— PAX Australia (@PAXAus) September 16, 2025

👉… pic.twitter.com/xYNq9IskdE — PAX Australia (@PAXAus) September 16, 2025

Get your tickets now

PAX Aus is only four weeks away. With Saturday tickets completely sold out, if you’re thinking of going you better get in quick.

Tickets for Friday and Sunday are still available, so don’t delay because October can’t come soon enough.