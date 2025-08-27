PAX Australia 2025 is right around the corner. With less than two months until the Melbourne Convention Centre is overrun by gamers, fans, and tech enthusiasts, tickets are rapidly selling out. PAX Aus will grace the halls of Melbourne Convention Centre from 10-12 October. Free badge mailouts have already ended, but that doesn’t mean you’ve missed out entirely on tickets.

You’ll need to pick up your ticket on the day of PAX Aus, and there are still a few available. The popular three-day badge is close to selling out, so get in quick. You can also purchase badges of each individual day, although Saturday is almost sold out.

Once you’ve locked in your prestigious badge, what can you expect from PAX Aus 2025. We’re here to give you the complete overview of everything we know so far about the convention.

"Danger, Will Robinson!" The Saturday Badge is 90% SOLD OUT!!! NOW is the time to tap that friend on the shoulder who always misses out! FREE Badge Mailout Ends Monday too! Have your badge delivered to your front door for free!



*Aus res only pic.twitter.com/W1wpOQHGff — PAX Australia (@PAXAus) August 22, 2025

Red Bull returns, this time, with blocks

Last year, Red Bull treated us to something a little different: Game-style IRL dodgeball. This year, Red Bull is bringing Tetris to Australia with a global tournament. Fans have the chance to turn their Tetris skills into a ticket to the world stage. Qualifiers are open now, with players able to jump in on mobile via the website. Competitors can also get in on the action at PAX Aus 2025, where hopefuls can test their skills live for a chance to climb the leaderboard.

The action won’t stop at PAX Aus, with the top eight players nationwide advancing to the National Final at Sydney’s Red Bull Gaming Hub on November 14. Read more about the tournament in our article.

Indie Showcase – try out the next generation of gaming

A fan favourite for many years, the PAX Aus Indie Showcase is about shining a spotlight on the future of gaming, with twelve standout titles from across Australia’s indie development scene. Split evenly between digital and tabletop, this year’s showcase highlights the creativity, risk-taking and fresh ideas that make indie games such a vital part of the industry.

From chaotic plushie party brawls and trivia-fuelled roguelikes to handcrafted tabletop worlds and fast-paced card battles, fans will be able to get hands-on with each game and meet the developers bringing them to life.

For players, this is more than just a demo floor, it’s a chance to discover the next big hit before it blows up. Chat directly with the creators, and support the local talent shaping the region’s gaming landscape. Whether you’re rolling dice in a brand-new tabletop adventure, diving into an atmospheric horror experience, or racing through a punk-inspired Melbourne, the Indie Showcase is your ticket to experiencing the heart and soul of Australian game development. Read about all the games on the PAX Rising page.

Play as a chaotic candy maker and work with your friends to craft delicious candies and feed them to your hungry dragon. Juggle ingredients, operate quirky machinery, and take care of gremlins as you race against the clock before the Monster consumes Candy Land.



Find Rawring… pic.twitter.com/nvAvAuV5JR — PAX Australia (@PAXAus) August 21, 2025

Special guests, meet and greets

One of the best parts of PAX Aus is the chance to meet the people behind the games we love. This year’s Special Guest lineup is stacked with talent. From acclaimed voice actors and legendary tabletop designers to comedians and content creators, fans will be able to attend panels, live shows, signings and meet & greets across the weekend.

Whether you’re a D&D diehard, a tabletop storyteller, or someone who just loves great characters and comedy, this is your opportunity to connect with some of the brightest creative minds in gaming culture.

Here are the celebrities you can meet at PAX Aus 2025:

Amelia Tyler – BAFTA-nominated voice of the Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3, plus roles in Divinity: Original Sin 2, Pathfinder titles, Sea of Thieves and Hades 2.

Luke Dale – The charming Lord Hans Capon in Kingdom Come: Deliverance I & II.

Ify Nwadiwe – Comedian, writer, and host of Um, Actually, with credits spanning Dimension 20, Apex Legends, and Borderlands 4.

John Robertson – Creator of cult comedy gameshow The Dark Room, bringing chaos and laughs to PAX.

Mike Mason – Award-winning creative director of Call of Cthulhu, joining as part of Chaosium’s 50th Anniversary celebrations.

Diana Fay – TTRPG content creator, performer and inclusivity advocate, known for bringing heart and humour to the tabletop space

Cosplay championship

Cosplay takes centre stage at PAX Aus this year with the Cosplay Central Crown Championships. They’ll be taking place on the Main Stage on Sunday, October 12. This high-stakes competition will see Australia’s top cosplayers battle it out for the chance to represent the nation at the global finals in London at MCM 2026. Beyond the trophy, the winner scores flights, accommodation, and passes to both MCM London and PAX Aus 2026, making it one of the most prestigious cosplay prizes in the region.

For those keen to be part of the action, applications are open now and close on September 21, 2025. Whether you’re stepping on stage to showcase your craftsmanship, cheering from the audience, or joining the cosplay community across three days of meet-ups, panels, and the ever-popular Cosplay Lounge, there’s something for every cosplay fan.

Meet Gem (@TheGemCosplay) cosplayer, esports caster & content creator



Cosplaying since 2009, Gem is known for their stunning shoots, uniquely stylised wigs, and next-level makeup artistry. You’ll often spot them bringing to life characters from esports titles like Valorant or… pic.twitter.com/acATK6q8p8 — PAX Australia (@PAXAus) August 22, 2025

Tabletop madness

Hosted by eBay this year, the Tabletop Hall at PAX Aus 2025 is shaping up to be the biggest yet. The hall will be jam-packed wall-to-wall with trading cards, miniatures, board games and legendary franchises. Whether you’re a diehard card slinger, a board game strategist, or curious to try something new, there are endless ways to get involved.

Jump into a Magic: The Gathering demo, pick up a free welcome deck, or test your skills in tournaments. For the creative types, the Paint and Take station returns, and is running daily. There are free miniatures and paints so you can sit down and bring a character to life. If you’ve ever wanted to learn Warhammer, this is your year, with Games Workshop hosting learn-to-play sessions and miniature painting workshops.

Beyond the games, fans can collect stickers in the Games Quest scavenger hunt for the chance to win prizes, while eBay is upping the ante with exclusive giveaways and a Friday night Magic: The Gathering Live Play event in the PAX Arena.

From discovering new trading card games like MetaZoo and Disney Lorcana, to stepping into iconic worlds like Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, CATAN, and Gundam, the Tabletop Hall offers something for every kind of player. Whether you’re dropping in for a casual round, exploring new releases, or spending the whole weekend strategising with friends, this is the place to roll the dice, shuffle the deck, and get immersed in tabletop culture.

Roll dice, draw features and complete quests as you draw your own fantasy map! Not just a tabletop game, Fantasy Map Maker is an exercise designed to allow players to experience the joy of creating their own world.



Find Fantasy Map Maker and more in PAX Rising at #PAXAus

➡️… pic.twitter.com/klQR90Y7am — PAX Australia (@PAXAus) August 23, 2025

Exhibitors and publishers

PAX Aus is known for having some of the best exhibitors on the show floor. From the latest game launches, to the best technology. The Sims is the first, and currently only announced exhibitor for the expo hall. If you want to know what you can expect from the expo hall this year, check out our wrap up on last year’s hardware and gaming exhibitors.

Exclusive gear and merch

Fans love merch and PAX Aus usually delivers. There’s always a suite of hoodies, gamer gear, pins, and more to collect. The merch store will be available and details will be announced in September according to the Merch Store website. In the meantime, the PAX Aus team have released this little teaser on what you can expect to nab this year.

We have a special surprise this year with an exclusive PAX Aus 2025 miniature! This adorable retro console Mimic wearing the iconic akubra hat will only be available this year and in very limited quantities each day (160 pieces – per day, first in best dressed!) at the Paint and… pic.twitter.com/TRHRiNCbJL — PAX Australia (@PAXAus) August 25, 2025

Don’t Miss PAX Aus 2025

With cosplay competitions, an action-packed Tabletop Hall, the Indie Showcase spotlighting Australia’s next generation of game makers, and an incredible lineup of special guests, PAX Aus 2025 is shaping up to be the biggest celebration of gaming culture yet. Whether you’re there to compete, discover something new, or just soak up the atmosphere, there’s no other event in Australia that brings the community together on this scale.

Tickets are already selling fast, so don’t wait. Grab your pass and join thousands of fans at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from October 10–12, 2025. Head to the website

for more details and secure your spot. PAX only comes once a year, so make sure you’re part of it.