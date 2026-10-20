People are using AI to rewrite their smart TV software in 15 minutes and remove all the bloatware

If you have bought a smart TV in the last five years, you already know the frustration. You spend A$1,500 or A$3,000 on a panel with incredible OLED or Mini-LED hardware, bring it home, connect it to your Wi-Fi, and within a year or two, the interface turns into an absolute slog. Not only that, but TV manufacturers are some of the worst when it comes to supporting their products with ongoing updates, being few and far between.

Somewhere in the last few years, manufacturers decided they weren’t making enough from the hardware sale and then moved to add sponsored banners to the interface to add an additional revenue stream for themselves, while decreasing the user experience for owners.

Pre-installed apps is another vector that plagued windows computers for years and has sadly also made its way to TV operating systems. All of this adds up to the processor inside the TV struggling trying to load the interface quickly.

Once a new model year rolls around, software updates slow to a crawl, and when an update finally does arrive, it usually just adds more advertising slots rather than making the interface faster.

Over the past week, a new trend has exploded across the developer community that solves this problem in a genuinely clever way. People are pointing agentic AI coding tools directly at their televisions over their home Wi-Fi networks, stripping out the manufacturer bloatware, and having the AI write and install a brand-new, ultra-lightweight user interface from scratch.

It is a fascinating shift in how we deal with sluggish consumer hardware. Instead of waiting for a manufacturer to care about the user experience, everyday owners are using large language models to take back control of the biggest screen in their lounge room.

Vibe coded my parents' TV this afternoon!



It was showing a sponsored ad before you could even get to Netflix.



Gave Claude Code the model number, it found the TV on wifi, removed 25 Xiaomi packages and wrote a new launcher.



Looks like an Apple TV now lol pic.twitter.com/E5Q4A1b0yI — Gathin (Ø,G) (@gathint) October 17, 2026

How developers are vibe coding a better TV experience

The catalyst for this latest wave was a developer who got sick of watching his parents struggle with a Xiaomi TV that forced a full-screen sponsored ad to load before anyone could open a streaming app. Using Claude Code, an agentic AI tool that can run terminal commands directly on a computer, he pointed the AI at the television over his local network.

Within a single afternoon, the AI had audited the TV, disabled 25 background telemetry and advertising packages, and compiled a tiny, custom 250-kilobyte home screen launcher to replace the bloated factory interface.

The resulting open-source project, known on GitHub as Clean Your TV (or tv-vibehack), racked up more than 3,300 stars in just 48 hours.

What makes this approach so effective is that you do not actually need to be an embedded systems engineer to pull it off. Historically, modifying a TV meant spending hours on obscure forums hunting down exact package names for your specific regional model, hoping you did not accidentally delete a file that controlled the HDMI ports or the remote control receiver.

Now, you hand a structured prompt to an AI coding assistant, tell it your TV model, and let the agent inspect the system properties, cross-reference what each background service does, and ask you simple questions in plain English.It asks which four streaming apps you actually use, whether you still want voice assistant support, and then handles all the terminal commands and Java compilation behind the scenes.

家里的老人很久不看电视了，因为现在的电视实在太复杂了，打开电视甚至都看不到直播频道！

我以为只有中国的安卓电视才会一堆广告！！



结果发现全世界都一样！

今天刷到很多人都在用Claude改造老电视！！

顺着一搜，发现有个开源项目叫 CleanYourTV。



直接打开 Claude Code，告诉它电视型号，让 AI… — 沐阳 (@yyyole) October 20, 2026

Service menus, developer bridges, or exploits?

When people hear about rewriting TV software, the first question is usually how the code actually gets onto the television. Are people diving into hidden factory service menus to flash custom firmware, or are they using zero-day security exploits to break into locked hardware?

The reality depends entirely on what brand of television is sitting in your living room, and the divide comes down to standard developer tools versus actual exploits.

Android TV and Google TV models

If your television runs Android TV or Google TV, you do not need an exploit or a secret factory service menu.Underneath the skin, these televisions share the exact same architecture as an Android smartphone, including the Android Debug Bridge (ADB).

By going into the standard settings menu, navigating to the About screen, and pressing the select button on the build number seven times, you unlock the built-in Developer Options menu.Once you toggle on USB or Network Debugging, your TV opens port 5555 on your local Wi-Fi network and waits for a computer to connect.

Crucially, the AI workflow on Android TV does not actually flash custom firmware over the top of the operating system. Instead, it uses standard user-level commands to put the manufacturer bloatware, ad servers, and heavy home screen launcher to sleep, while side-loading a freshly compiled native app to act as the new home button destination. Because the original system partition is never overwritten, a simple restore script can undo every single change in seconds.

LG webOS and Samsung Tizen models

If you own an LG or Samsung television, the story is completely different. Neither webOS nor Tizen allows you to easily swap out the core home screen launcher using standard developer toggles. That doesn’t mean it’s impossible..

On LG televisions running webOS, getting deep system access to strip out ads or load custom system tweaks genuinely requires rooting the television through software exploits. Projects like the webOS Homebrew community rely on vulnerabilities in system services, such as the faultmanager or DejaVuln exploits, to gain root access.

If those software holes have been patched on your firmware version, the only alternative is physically taking the back cover off the TV and bridging pins on the mainboard, which nobody should be doing just to hide a few content rows.

Which TV models in Australia actually work with this?

For Australian buyers looking at their current setup, compatibility comes down to the operating system running on the panel.

Sony Bravia: Almost all recent Sony Bravia OLED and Mini-LED models sold in Australia run Google TV and work seamlessly with ADB-based AI debloating and custom launchers.

Almost all recent Sony Bravia OLED and Mini-LED models sold in Australia run Google TV and work seamlessly with ADB-based AI debloating and custom launchers. TCL : TCL is huge in the Australian market, and because their local C-series and P-series lineups run Google TV, they are prime candidates for this exact tweak.

: TCL is huge in the Australian market, and because their local C-series and P-series lineups run Google TV, they are prime candidates for this exact tweak. Philips and Xiaomi : Both brands use Android TV or Google TV across their local smart displays and streaming sticks, making them fully supported.

: Both brands use Android TV or Google TV across their local smart displays and streaming sticks, making them fully supported. Chromecast with Google TV and Nvidia Shield : If you use an external Google dongle or a Shield Pro box plugged into an older screen, the exact same process works on the external box.

: If you use an external Google dongle or a Shield Pro box plugged into an older screen, the exact same process works on the external box. Hisense : This is the big trap for Australians. While Hisense sells Google TV models in the United States, almost all Hisense TVs sold in Australian retail stores run their proprietary VIDAA operating system, which does not support this method.

: This is the big trap for Australians. While Hisense sells Google TV models in the United States, almost all Hisense TVs sold in Australian retail stores run their proprietary VIDAA operating system, which does not support this method. Samsung and LG: Because Samsung runs Tizen and LG runs webOS, neither works with the non-destructive ADB launcher replacement.

The massive catch: Internet security on a modified TV

While tearing out ad networks and replacing a sluggish interface with a snappy, 1.6-megabyte app sounds like a dream, we need to talk seriously about security.

A smart TV is not an isolated appliance sitting in the corner anymore. It is an always-on computer connected directly to your home network, sitting alongside your work laptops, phones, and NAS drives. Just like your smartphone, a major part of what a television operating system delivers is ongoing security patching and sandboxing.

When you let an AI coding agent modify your TV software, there are three security risks you have to manage properly:

Killing the update service: Many debloat scripts offer to disable the manufacturer firmware update service so an automatic overnight update does not wipe out your custom setup and put the ads back. The problem is that blocking firmware updates also blocks critical operating system security patches. Google Play Store updates will keep individual apps like Netflix or Stan secure, but any underlying vulnerabilities in the TV Wi-Fi stack or Android kernel will remain unpatched forever. Leaving the debug bridge open: To let the AI talk to the TV, you have to open network debugging on port 5555. Once your new launcher is installed and the bloatware is disabled, you must go back into the settings and turn USB and Network Debugging off. Leaving an unauthenticated debug port open on your home Wi-Fi is an open invitation for any compromised device on your network to take full control of the television. Blindly trusting AI-generated code: When an LLM writes a custom app or executes terminal commands on your behalf, you have to treat that code as untrusted until proven otherwise.Always make the AI show you the exact list of packages it plans to disable before you approve the batch, and compile the launcher code locally on your own machine rather than downloading pre-compiled binaries from strangers on the internet.

What happens to your warranty?

If you are reading this and feeling tempted to grab your laptop and overhaul your lounge room TV this weekend, there is one major word of caution to keep in mind.

If your television is still under its factory warranty and you care about keeping that coverage intact, you need to think twice before tinkering with the software. While Australians enjoy strong protection under Australian Consumer Law regarding faulty hardware, manufacturers will look for any excuse to deny a claim if they see unauthorised software modifications, developer bridge tampering, or disabled system packages.

Even though the ADB method on Google TV only disables packages in the user profile and can be reversed with a restore script or a factory reset, if your television suffers a mainboard failure where the screen will not turn on to let you run that reset, the service technician is going to see the modified state as soon as they plug their diagnostic tool into the board. If you end up rooting an LG TV via an exploit or tweaking hidden service menus, your warranty is dead on the spot, and the manufacturer will want nothing to do with it.

For an older television that is out of warranty and struggling to keep up with modern bloated interfaces, using AI to strip the software back to the bare essentials is one of the most practical uses of large language models we have seen all year.

If your A$4,000 flagship TV is only six months old, however, you are much better off leaving the onboard software alone, disconnecting the TV from your Wi-Fi entirely, and plugging an Apple TV 4K or similar into HDMI 1 instead.

For more information, head to GitHub.