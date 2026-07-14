Pinch Me Hackathon posts $50,000 prize to fix Australia’s payment problems

Australian fintech company Pinch Payments are throwing down a massive challenge to the local startup and developer community. It is called the Pinch Me! I Want 50K hackathon, and the premise is brilliantly simple.

They want you to build something that makes getting paid easier. If your solution is the best, they will hand you A$50,000 in cold, hard cash.

This is not some theoretical exercise where you get a fancy certificate and a pat on the back. This is a high-stakes, national build sprint designed to solve real business problems using real payments infrastructure. Whether you are a solo builder or a full-stack startup team, this is the ultimate playground to test your technical chops.

The state of Australian payments

We have seen incredible innovation in consumer payments over the last decade. Tapping a phone to buy a coffee or splitting a dinner bill is practically frictionless these days. But B2B payments and SaaS billing still feel like they are stuck in the dark ages.

Businesses are still dealing with manual reconciliation, broken subscription mandates, and clunky direct debit forms. Pinch Payments has already built a robust payment orchestration platform to tackle this, processing transactions for more than 4,000 businesses. They integrate natively with heavyweights like Xero, QuickBooks, and MYOB.

But the Pinch team knows that one company cannot build every single niche integration or custom workflow. That is exactly where you come in. They are opening up the Pinch Payments API and asking the community to push it to its absolute limits.

What is the actual challenge

The brief for this hackathon is refreshingly open. You just need to build a solution that utilises the Pinch Payments API to solve a genuine commercial headache. There are absolutely no rigid constraints on the type of product you have to create.

You could build a standalone billing application for a specific industry that currently relies on paper invoices. You could develop a plugin that embeds seamless payments into a popular SaaS platform in a matter of hours. You might even want to create a marketplace solution that splits payments instantly between vendors and platform operators.

The key is finding a real problem and proving that your software can fix it. Think about the workflows that make accountants pull their hair out. Think about how freelancers can stop acting like debt collectors and get back to their actual jobs.

The very healthy prize pool

Let us talk about the absolute best part of this entire event. The prize pool is seriously impressive and designed to give a massive injection of momentum to the winning team.

First place walks away with A$50,000 in cash. That is the kind of runway that can turn a weekend hackathon project into a legitimate, registered startup overnight. It is real money for real innovation, handed over on Demo Night.

The runner-up does not leave empty-handed either. Second place secures A$25,000 worth of free payment processing through the Pinch platform. If you are planning to take your project to market, having your first batch of revenue processed completely free is an incredible competitive advantage.

It removes a huge operational cost during those crucial early months of scaling a business. You can focus your resources entirely on customer acquisition and feature development instead of worrying about transaction margins.

Why this matters for the local tech scene

Australia has a rich history of punching above its weight in the global technology and software sectors. We have produced some of the most widely used platforms in the world when it comes to business administration and design. However, fostering that next generation of unicorns requires active investment in the grassroots builder community.

Events like this are critical for the ecosystem. They force people out of their regular routines and provide a structured environment to take creative risks. You get to step away from your day job and spend an intensive week building something completely wild.

It is also a fantastic networking opportunity. You will be rubbing shoulders with seasoned fintech operators, venture capitalists, and fellow creators. Even if you do not take home the grand prize, the connections you make could easily lead to your next career move or business partnership.

Ideas to get the creative gears turning

If you are staring at a blank screen wondering what to build, start by looking at your own daily frustrations. Think about the administrative tasks that drain your energy when managing a side hustle or consulting gig.

What if invoices paid themselves based on smart contract logic? What if a marketplace application could dynamically split payments instantly between three different vendors and a platform operator? What if freelancers never had to send another awkward follow-up email to a late-paying client?

You could even explore embedded finance, bringing a complete checkout and billing experience directly inside an existing niche software product. The Pinch Payments API supports auto-reconciliation, direct debit mandates, and batch payments. The technical building blocks are all there waiting for you to assemble them in a clever new way.

Who can actually enter

You might be looking at this and thinking you need to be a senior backend engineer to even stand a chance. That is completely untrue. The most successful hackathon teams are almost always a diverse mix of skill sets.

The event is open to developers, founders, designers, product managers, and students. If you have an idea and the drive to build a working prototype, you belong in this competition. You can register as an individual solo builder, or you can bring an entire pre-formed squad.

If you are flying solo but want to collaborate, the organisers are even offering to help connect participants before the sprint begins. Finding that perfect blend of technical architecture and commercial strategy is often the secret sauce for a winning pitch.

You can use your favourite AI tools

This is where things get really interesting for those of us who love modern development workflows. The rules explicitly state that AI-assisted development tools are entirely permitted during the sprint.

You are free to fire up ChatGPT, Claude, Cursor, Replit, or GitHub Copilot to accelerate your build. As a developer who regularly leans on generative AI to troubleshoot website styling or build custom game logic, I find this rule incredibly refreshing. It acknowledges the reality of how modern software is actually written in 2026.

The judges do not care if an AI copilot helped you write the boilerplate code for your API calls. What they care about is the final product, the user experience, and your ability to clearly explain the architecture during your pitch. You still need the human vision to identify the commercial problem and orchestrate the ultimate solution.

Where and when is it happening

This is a nationwide event, ensuring nobody misses out regardless of their postcode. Pinch is hosting dedicated in-person hubs at Tank Stream Labs in both Sydney and Melbourne. There will also be a Brisbane location with the specific venue to be confirmed shortly.

If you are based in a regional area or just prefer the comfort of your own home office, remote participation is fully supported. Virtual teams can join the launch event and Demo Night via live stream, competing on the exact same footing as the in-person crowds. The timeline is fast approaching, so you need to move quickly.

Applications officially close on July 22, 2026.

The 10-day build sprint kicks off on July 24, giving you just over a week to code, refine, and submit your working product. Final submissions are due on July 31, and the finalists will be announced on August 3.

Everything culminates on August 10 for Demo and pitch night. This is where the top teams will present their builds to a panel of experienced fintech operators, founders, and investors.

Support and mentorship along the way

You will not be left completely to your own devices once the timer starts ticking. During the 10-day sprint, participants will have direct access to Pinch technology, comprehensive sandbox documentation, and technical support. Pinch developers will be on hand to help with API integration, system architecture, and any stubborn troubleshooting.

It is not just about the code, either. Commercial support is being provided by mentors from The Founders Union. They will be available to help teams validate their product strategy, refine their target market, and polish their final pitch preparations.

Having access to this calibre of industry expertise is almost as valuable as the prize money itself. You are getting a crash course in fintech product development from the people who actually build and scale these systems for a living.

What about intellectual property

One of the most common reservations developers have about corporate hackathons is the fine print regarding ownership. Pinch has been incredibly clear and transparent about this from the start. Your team retains 100 percent ownership of everything you build during the event.

The organisers may ask for temporary access to your repository just to verify that your submission is legitimate and meets the competition rules. However, the intellectual property of your brilliant new SaaS billing engine remains yours at all times. You are completely free to commercialise it, sell it, or spin it out into its own company once the event concludes.

How to get started

Taking part in the Pinch Me! I Want 50K hackathon is completely free. There are absolutely no entry fees or hidden costs to access the API sandbox. You just need to bring your time, your talent, and your best ideas.

With applications closing on July 22, the window to secure your spot is narrowing rapidly. Early applicants are being prioritised for the limited spots available at the in-person hubs in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

This is a rare opportunity to get direct access to payments experts, network with other ambitious builders, and potentially secure a massive cash prize to fund your next big venture. If you have ever thought there must be a better way for businesses to manage their money, now is your chance to actually build it.

For more information, head to Pinch Payments.