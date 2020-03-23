Please spend your $1,500 on your kids education

Australia’s Federal Government has announced two unprecedented funding packages, each of which contains $750 grants to low-income families.

Schools are now closed in Victoria and debate rages on the closure of schools in other states and territories.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has advised Australians should plan for Coronavirus impacts being with us for at least 6 months, but with a vaccine said to be 12-18 months away, we really need to set up for a very different future.

The education of our children is something that can’t be postponed, if it was put on hold, our kids would be developmentally delayed and that’d unacceptable.

Education providers need to continue to teach our students, just remotely, instead of face-to-face. To achieve that, there’s two components, the school and your setup at home.

Many parents have already been asked by schools to buy iPads or laptops for their education, but for those who haven’t, you now have an opportunity.

Take the money from the Federal Government and spend it on your kids education.

As an example, JB Hi-Fi has a great Dell Inspiron 3000 11.6″ convertible for A$599.00. It has a webcam, great for participating in group learning online using Teams, Zoom, WebEx or others, enabling students to see their school friends, even if they can’t sit next to them in the classroom.

Participating in online meetings or classes, will be a much better experience with a headset, so that should be on the purchase list as well.

A simple, USB headset will do the trick and you don’t have to spend the world, for A$47.98 you can get a decent dual-eared headset from Logitech.

If you want to treat your kid(s), then grab a mouse for them as well. This one from Microsoft is just A$29.00.

In terms of connectivity, you can get a base internet plan of 25/5Mbps from Aussie Broadband for A$69 per month. You could buy 6 months of internet for A$414.00.

The total for all of this is just $1,089.98, well under your A$1,500 payment from the Government.

Not only would a spend on your kids’ education be possibly the best way you could spend the money, it also helps support Australian businesses and jobs in this time of uncertainty.