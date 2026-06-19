Pokémon GO turns 10 with a huge anniversary party event this July

by Michelle Duke

I literally can’t believe it’s been a decade since millions of Trainers stepped outside to catch Pokémon in the real world. I remember the times when lectures would stop to catch a Nidoking, friends would jump in cars and drive miles just to catch a rare Pokémon. And I can still remember my founders dragging me around San Francisco in 2016 just to catch Pokémon that wasn’t available in Australia.

Since launching in 2016, Pokémon GO has become far more than just a mobile game. It’s encouraged exploration, sparked friendships, built communities, and created countless memorable moments. And now it’s time to celebrate Pokémon GO’s 10th anniversary. There’s a huge in-game party from 4 July to 6 July 2026, bringing back fan-favourite costumed Pokémon, introducing a brand-new Gimmighoul variant, and offering plenty of bonuses to keep Trainers busy all weekend. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

A brand-new anniversary Gimmighoul arrives

Making its debut during the event is Gimmighoul holding a 10th anniversary coin. Trainers will be able to encounter the special Pokémon through Golden Lure Modules or by using a Coin Bag.

Pokémon GO 10th anniversary special Gimmighoul holding a coin. the coin is on Gimmighoul's back and it's gold with a "10" on it.

Even better, if luck is on your side, you might also encounter a Shiny version. The anniversary Gimmighoul and its special background variant will remain available until 31 July 2026, giving players plenty of time to add one to their collection.

Big bonuses for catching Pokémon

As expected from a major anniversary event, Scopely (the company that now owns Pokémon GO) is turning up the rewards.

During the event, Trainers will receive:

  • 4x XP for catching Pokémon
  • 4x Stardust for catching Pokémon
  • Increased chances of encountering Shiny event-themed Pokémon
  • Opportunities to find a special background version of anniversary Gimmighoul
  • Chances to encounter Shiny Gimmighoul when using a Coin Bag

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to level up or stockpile Stardust, this weekend is shaping up to be one of the best events of the year. There will also be fun new stickers available to collect and share.

Pokémon GO 10th anniversary special stickers available in store. One sticker is a Gimmighoul holding up a gold 10th anniversary coin, and the other is a gold Pokémon.

Fan-favourite costume Pokémon return

No Pokémon GO birthday celebration would be complete without party hats.

During the event, Trainers can encounter several themed Pokémon in the wild, including:

  • Pikachu wearing a cake hat
  • Eevee wearing a party hat
  • Wurmple wearing a party hat

As always, lucky Trainers may also discover Shiny versions of these festive Pokémon.

Event-exclusive research and rewards

Pokémon GO will also offer Paid Timed Research for players wanting a little extra from the anniversary festivities.

The research ticket is priced at US$1.99 (or the equivalent in your local currency) and includes rewards such as:

  • One Super Incubator
  • One Premium Battle Pass
  • An encounter with Gimmighoul holding a 10th anniversary coin and a special background
  • Additional rewards yet to be revealed

Players can also gift tickets to Pokémon GO friends they have reached Great Friends status with. The tickets are non-refundable and cannot be purchased using PokéCoins. Keep in mind that the Timed Research expires, so all tasks and rewards must be completed and claimed by 6 July 2026 at 8:00 pm local time.

Where to purchase tickets

The anniversary research ticket can be purchased directly from within the Pokémon GO app. A matching anniversary bundle priced at US$1.99 will also be available through the Pokémon GO Web Store. You can also purchase Avatar times during this time from the in-game shop.

Pokémon GO 10th anniversary special avatar gear. The gear is a golden onsite with a red treasure chest strapped to a black belt that hangs on the hips of the avatar outfit.

Celebrating a decade of adventures

Ten years is an incredible achievement for any game, but particularly for one that has consistently encouraged players to get outside, explore their local communities, and connect with others.

Whether you’ve been catching Pokémon since day one or are only just returning to the game, Pokémon GO’s 10th Anniversary Party looks set to deliver plenty of nostalgia, rewards, and reasons to head outdoors and celebrate with fellow Trainers.

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Michelle Duke
Michelle Dukehttps://mishmanners.info
Mish is the Hackathon Queen, having participated in more than 400 events. Between being a Developer and Twitch streamer, Mish also finds time to pursue her keen interest in driving entrepreneurial culture in Melbourne's esports industry and has founded several tech companies.

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