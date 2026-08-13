Pokémon GO and LEGO team up for exclusive interactive in-store experience

Pokémon GO Trainers in the US, UK, Poland, France, Germany, and Australia are in for a treat this spring as POGO and the LEGO Group partner up to deliver an exclusive, interactive in-store collaboration at participating LEGO Stores nationwide.

Running from now till 30 September 2026, the limited-time activation brings two giant pop-culture powerhouses together, offering players special in-game rewards, exclusive raids, hands-on LEGO demonstrations, and physical collectibles.

Whether you’re looking to snag a rare Pikachu or check out the latest LEGO Pokémon builds up close, here is everything you need to know about the event.

What’s happening?

During the August–September promotional window, participating LEGO Stores across Australia will transform into official Pokémon GO destinations. The collaboration blends digital gameplay with real-world store exploration, giving Trainers reasons to drop by both in-game and in person.

Inside participating stores, visitors will find dedicated Trainer Centres hosting hands-on demonstrations of the new LEGO Pokémon SMART Play experience. On top of the physical builds, spinning in-store PokéStops and completing activities will unlock event-themed stickers and special research rewards.

What we know so far

Here is the breakdown of the digital and physical bonuses available during the activation:

Special 1-Star Pikachu Raids : Participating LEGO Stores will host exclusive 1-star Pikachu raids. Lucky Trainers might encounter a Shiny Pikachu or a Pikachu featuring an event-exclusive location background.

: Participating LEGO Stores will host exclusive 1-star Pikachu raids. Lucky Trainers might encounter a Shiny Pikachu or a Pikachu featuring an event-exclusive location background. LEGO-themed Stamp Rally: Players can take part in a physical/digital Stamp Rally by exploring designated PokéStops and Gyms throughout the store. Completing the rally unlocks an encounter with a special background Pikachu (with a chance of being Shiny).

Players can take part in a physical/digital Stamp Rally by exploring designated PokéStops and Gyms throughout the store. Completing the rally unlocks an encounter with a special background Pikachu (with a chance of being Shiny). Exclusive Timed Research: Opening Pokémon GO while inside a participating store unlocks event-exclusive Timed Research. Completing these tasks before 30 September 2026 yields special in-game rewards.

Opening Pokémon GO while inside a participating store unlocks event-exclusive Timed Research. Completing these tasks before 30 September 2026 yields special in-game rewards. Physical Collectibles & SMART Play: Stepping into a Trainer Centre allows you to try out the LEGO Pokémon SMART Play demonstration. Participants will receive a unique collectible SMART Play Tag and earn a special stamp in their LEGO Passport.

Special Research

By heading into a participating LEGO store, you can receive event-themed timed research that will grant you a LEGO-branded jacket for your in-game avatar. The research does expire, and you do need to be in store to collect the tasks.

If you can’t get to a store near you, try these promo code for exclusive items:

LEGOxPOKEMONGOxBERRIES: grants berries and Poké Balls so you can continue catching mons

LEGOxPOKEMONGOxCAP: gives you Bonus Timed Research to receive a LEGO-branded hat for your in-game avatar.

Ticket prices & how to access

If you’re wondering how much tickets cost or where to buy them, there’s good news: this event is completely free!

Ticket Price: $0 (No tickets or entry fees required).

$0 (No tickets or entry fees required). Where to Purchase: You do not need to buy tickets anywhere.

To participate, simply visit any participating LEGO Store in Australia between now and 30 September 2026, bring your mobile device with Pokémon GO installed, and head inside to join the fun.

This event continues the Pokémon GO 10th anniversary celebrations. So far, trainers around the world have walked more than 100 billion kilometres playing POGO, catching more than a trillion Pokémon. The game has remained in the top ten mobile games every year since its launch in 2016, and more than 800 million people have jumped in to play. Are you one of those players? If not, download Pokémon GO and start catching mons. It’s never too late to start playing.