Pokemon jumps on to the Nintendo Switch

Pokémon is coming to the Nintendo Switch. Announced today at a press conference in Tokyo, The Pokémon Company International and Nintendo announced three new ways to play Pokémon for Nintendo Switch. The idea here is to expand the franchise to appeal a wide variety of fans at all player levels.

Of course the Switch offers some brand new features not available on the smartphone and tablet game, Pokemon Go, like the ability to play on the big screen and use controllers.

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!

A completely new journey is on offer here, while still feeling familiar. Inspired by Pokémon Yellow, which was originally released in Japan on Nintendo’s Game Boy in 1998, these two new titles feature many of the intuitive gameplay functions offered to players in the hugely popular Pokémon GO and are designed for players taking their first steps into the Pokémon video game world.

Trainers will embark on an epic adventure set in the iconic Kanto region joined by their trusty Pikachu in Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Eevee in Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! They feature brand new gameplay to make the most of the unique capabilities of Nintendo Switch, such as throwing Poké Balls to catch Pokémon by swinging Joy-Con controllers, as well as the opportunity for family and friends to battle and explore together in a new two-player mode. The games were unveiled in partnership with GAME FREAK, the games’ developers and original creators of the Pokémon video game franchise.

Director at GAME FREAK inc, Junichi Masuda said,

“With the launch of Pokémon GO in 2016 and the global sensation that ensued, millions of new players were introduced to the world of Pokémon. For many people, Pokémon GO was their first experience with the Pokémon brand, so we have crafted these two new titles to be an accessible entry point to our core RPG series while giving our longtime fans a new way to play Pokémon.”

The connection between these two new titles and Pokémon GO doesn’t end there – literally. GAME FREAK and The Pokémon Company teamed up with Niantic to bring next-level innovation by offering players the ability to connect their Pokémon GO to their Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! game. Players can catch Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region in Pokémon GO and then transfer them into their Nintendo Switch adventure. Something special will also be coming to the world of Pokémon GO, making the connection between both games even more appealing for Trainers. Details for this will be revealed in the near future.

The Poké Ball Plus* a device that can be used to play Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! in place of a Joy-Con or alongside Pokémon GO instead of the Pokémon GO Plus, was also unveiled, continuing the innovative ways to connect the games.

The Poké Ball Plus features motion controls, lights up with a variety of colors, vibrates, and plays sounds. When catching a Pokémon in the Nintendo Switch games, players will be able to feel it moving within the device. It also does more than function as a controller—using the Poké Ball Plus, players can bring one of their Pokémon from Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! with them as they explore the real world, giving Trainers the opportunity to spend time with favorite Pokémon even when they’re not playing the game. Additionally, Trainers can receive a variety of rewards once Pokémon are returned to the Nintendo Switch games.

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! will launch on 16 November 2018, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. The Poké Ball Plus will be available at participating retailers on the same day.

For more information about Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, please visit: https://pokemonletsgo.pokemon.com/en-au/.

Pokémon Quest.

An action RPG game, was also revealed at the press conference, along with the surprise for fans that it is available today on Nintendo eShop. Developed by GAME FREAK, Pokémon Quest takes players across Tumblecube Island, where everything’s a cube—including the Pokémon. Travel the length and breadth of the island hunting for treasure, battling with wild Pokémon, discovering unexplored territories, and even cooking tasty treats to tempt new Pokémon to join your party. Gameplay features of Pokémon Quest include:

Battle by tapping—Pokémon Quest uses simple touch controls that can be enjoyed by everyone.

Befriend many Pokémon—Use items collected throughout expeditions to befriend a wide array of Pokémon.

Create your Pokémon dream team—Partner with three of your Pokémon friends to battle through diverse environments.

Pokémon unique to you—Use different Power Stones to personalize your Pokémon friends however you want and give them unique stats.

Customize your base camp—Decorate your home with cute and fun collectibles that not only look good, but can provide in-game benefits.

Director at GAME FREAK, Shigeru Ohmori said,

“This new Pokémon title, developed by GAME FREAK, lets players explore the island of Tumblecube with their team of cute, cube-shaped characters known as Pokéxel. Players will be able to personalize their Pokémon and develop a strong bond with their Pokémon friends while battling their way through the adventure. With the simple touch-screen controls, Pokémon Quest is a game that Pokémon fans of all ages can pick up and play.”

Pokémon Quest is an entirely new way for players to explore and experience the Pokémon world. Pokémon Quest is free-to-start and available to download today on Nintendo eShop. Pokémon Quest will also be available on mobile devices via the App Store and Google Play in late June this year.

For more information about Pokémon Quest, please visit: https://pokemonquest.pokemon.com/en-au/.