Pokémon GO Wild Area 2026: Global and Melbourne Pop-up Announced

Get your portable power banks charged and your walking shoes ready: Pokémon GO is wrapping up the year with a massive weekend for Trainers in our region.

Following up on major live showcases like Pokémon GO Safari Zone Sydney and our deep dives into GO Fest 2026 and the previous GO Wild Area Global, Pokémon GO Wild Area: Global is coming on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 November 2026, and there are meetups in the Asia-Pacific region.

This weekend, Pokémon GO celebrates its landmark 10th anniversary in 2026 with the event: Pokémon GO Wild Area. The two-day global celebration is designed to get players outside, raiding together, and catching both legendary monsters and rare wild spawns. Even better for Victorian players, Melbourne has scored an official in-person community activation. Here is everything you need to know about what’s coming, how to participate, and what to expect.

What’s happening: Event schedule & format

The worldwide event takes place globally across two days:

Dates: Saturday 14 November and Sunday 15 November 2026

Hours: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm local time each day

Location: Playable anywhere in Australia and worldwide

Themes: Rotating Steel-type and Dragon-type habitats

What we know so far: Debuts, Raids, and Wild Encounters

Whether you play solo during your daily commute or coordinate with your local raid chat, there is plenty of content lined up:

Gigantamax Duraludon Debut: Making its Pokémon GO debut in tough six-star Max Battles

Dynamax Dialga & Palkia: Time and space split the weekend. Trainers can challenge Dynamax Dialga on Saturday and Dynamax Palkia on Sunday

Legendary Raid Bosses: Five-star raids will feature the Tao trio of Unova: Reshiram, Zekrom, and Kyurem

Mighty Pokémon & GO Safari Balls: Exceptionally powerful “mighty Pokémon” will appear in the wild. To help catch these tough encounters, the event-exclusive GO Safari Balls are back, with boosted catch rates

Shinies & Bonuses: Rotating habitats featuring wild Steel and Dragon-type spawns, elevated Shiny encounter chances, and event-exclusive in-game bonuses.

Trainers who participate in either raids or Max Battles during the event have the chance of receiving a Pokémon with a special background. Machamp wearing a cool jacket will also be available, so keep your eyes open for both these raids and battles.

Machamp wearing a special jacket will appear in three-star raids. (Image: Pokémon GO)

Melbourne activation: Westfield Fountain Gate

If you’re based in Victoria, Pokémon GO is running an official Asia-Pacific Community Meetup right here in Melbourne.

Where: Westfield Fountain Gate, Narre Warren, Melbourne

When: Saturday 14 November (9:00 am – 5:00 pm) and Sunday 15 November (10:00 am – 5:00 pm)

What’s on: A dedicated community hub for Trainers to meet up, pick up physical Pikachu sun visors, and participate in photo ops. Checking in via the official Campfire app meetup also grants an exclusive collectible pin and in-game Timed Research

If you are not near Narre Warren, check the Campfire app to find community meetups hosted by local community ambassadors across other Aussie capital cities and regional hubs. If you’re reading this, and you’re from other parts of the Asia-Pacific region, there are events happening all over including Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Check out the official blog post for all the locations and specific times.

Ticket prices & where to purchase

The best part of global GO events is accessibility: the core Wild Area: Global event is completely free to play for every trainer around the world. You do not need to buy anything to encounter wild spawns, take part in raids, or visit the Westfield Fountain Gate activation.

For players wanting the full VIP experience, an optional paid event ticket is available:

Ticket Price: Free for general gameplay; optional Global Event Ticket is US$11.99 (approx. AU$17.99 – $18.99, subject to local app store tier pricing and currency conversion)

Ticket Perks: Unlocks exclusive Special Research, boosted Shiny odds, enhanced XP/Candy gameplay bonuses, and Legendary Pokémon Latias and Latios are attracted to Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense)

Where to Purchase: Available directly inside the in-game Pokémon GO shop or via the Pokémon GO Web Store. Purchasing via the official Web Store often includes bundle bonuses like extra items or supplies

Lock in the weekend on your calendar, gather your raid squad, and see if you can snag a Gigantamax Duraludon or track down those elusive Dragon shinies. I know I’ll be using the two days to finally get my Platinum Dragon Medal!