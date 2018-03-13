Polestar 1 launches pre-orders in 18 countries, Australia’s not one of them, find out why

Volvo announced some time ago that they will develop high-performance electric cars under the Polestar brand. Now that vision is becoming a reality with the Polestar 1 shown to the public for the first time at the Geneva Motor Show.

The company has announced pre-orders are now open for the vehicle in 18 countries across the world. These include China, United States, Sweden, Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Portugal, Poland, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and Canada. Those paying attention will notice Australia is not on the list.

We reached out to Global Public Relations and Communications at Polestar, Duncan Forrester who said,

The 18 selected markets covers 95% of all of the geographic interest we’ve had from customers and as a new company that needs to develop its infrastructure, it’s not possible for us to be in every market from day 1. We had to draw the line somewhere and unfortunately, there weren’t enough potential customers at this time to warrant the additional homologation for only a few cars.

So that’s it Australia, apparently, you’re not interested (or interested enough) in a hybrid that produces 600 horsepower and 1,000 Nm of torque, as well as 150 km of pure electric driving range with a stunningly futuristic design. Of course, the second part of the statement focuses on the volume of vehicles Polestar are likely to sell in Australia. This country has one of the largest (if not the largest) number of nameplates available anywhere in the world. This means competition is fierce and each manufacturer is trying to carve out their slice of the pie.

It is disappointing because I’d love to get behind the wheel of this thing and I’d love to see them on our roads. Fans of the site know I’m all-in on fully electric vehicles behind the future of transportation, while I’m sure Polestar will get there, for now, this hybrid needs to come to Australia. The combination of battery and combustion engines offers a solution that enables owners to cover the vast distances in Australia.

Chief Executive Officer of Polestar, Thomas Ingenlath said,

“With over 7,000 people interested in owning a Polestar 1 since its reveal, we are extremely encouraged by the passion shown for our product. We will now take the next steps towards delivering this beautiful car to our first customers”

Along with the opening of the pre-order process, a new car configuration tool allows prospective customers to visualise their Polestar 1 before placing their pre-order.