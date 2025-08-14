Polestar 3 got more than 200kms further than its range estimate by driving at 40.7km/h

A Polestar 3 just broke the record for the longest distance driven on a single charge, a massive 935km. Congrats!

The Polestar 3 is a large fully electric SUV and on their website, is listed as having up to 706km of range, so how did they manage to achieve more than 200km further?

The Guiness World Record attempt was achieved by some very calculated planning.

To begin, the almost 23 hour drive was completed by multple drivers to manage the fatigue of the drivers, with a support car offering a mobile bed for some much needed rest between drives.

The location selected for the record attempt was in Gothernburg Sweeden, specifically due to it’s smooth flat roads which helped maximise range and avoid additional use consumed when driving uphill.

To maximise range, you need to reduce aerodynamic drag which gets higher the faster you travel. This meant driving at relatively slow speeds. Driving at significantly slower speeds than posted limits, has the potential to be impactful to other drivers.

To minimise interruptions from and to other drivers the journey started around 2am, with the early hours also offering cooler temperatures, also helping extend range (note: this is not freezing cold that would degrade range).

We expect cruise control was used significantly throughout the journey to maintain constant speed, even something as subtle as smooth steering inputs were considered.

When attempting a distance record, the weight in the vehicle can heavily change the outcome, so just 2 people were on board, the driver and observer.

Breaking down the record breaking drive

Stint 1: The Initial Overnight Run

This first leg covers the initial hours of the attempt, starting in the middle of the night and running until just after sunrise.

Start/End: 02:21 to 08:08 (Duration: 5 hours, 47 minutes)

02:21 to 08:08 (Duration: 5 hours, 47 minutes) Distance Travelled: 155 miles / 250 kms

155 miles / 250 kms Average Speed: 26.8 mph / 43.2 km/h

26.8 mph / 43.2 km/h Energy Used: 18% of the battery

18% of the battery Efficiency: 7.70 kWh/100km

Stint 2: Morning Town Driving

The average speed drops significantly in this stint, and the image shows a stop in a residential area, suggesting town or city driving.

Efficiency: 2.88 miles per % / 4.59 kms per %

2.88 miles per % / 4.59 kms per % Start/End: 08:08 to 10:56 (Duration: 2 hours, 48 minutes)

08:08 to 10:56 (Duration: 2 hours, 48 minutes) Distance Travelled: 49 miles / 78 kms

49 miles / 78 kms Average Speed: 17.5 mph / 27.9 km/h

17.5 mph / 27.9 km/h Efficiency: 23.32 kWh/100km

Stint 3: Mid-day Country Roads

This long stint through the middle of the day sees the car on winding country roads, as shown in the images.

Start/End: 10:56 to 17:14 (Duration: 6 hours, 18 minutes)

10:56 to 17:14 (Duration: 6 hours, 18 minutes) Distance Travelled: 133 miles / 214 kms

133 miles / 214 kms Average Speed: 21.1 mph / 34.0 km/h

21.1 mph / 34.0 km/h Energy Used: 23% of the battery

23% of the battery Efficiency: 11.50 kWh/100km

Stint 4: The Evening Push

This was the fastest and most efficient stint of the journey, covering a significant distance as evening set in.

Efficiency: 7.45 miles per % / 12.00 kms per %

7.45 miles per % / 12.00 kms per % Start/End: 17:14 to 20:31 (Duration: 3 hours, 17 minutes)

17:14 to 20:31 (Duration: 3 hours, 17 minutes) Distance Travelled: 164 miles / 264 kms

164 miles / 264 kms Average Speed: 50.0 mph / 80.4 km/h

50.0 mph / 80.4 km/h Efficiency: 8.92 kWh/100km

Stint 5: The Final Stretch

Driving into the night again, the team carefully nurses the car to complete depletion, resulting in a lower average speed to conserve every last bit of energy.

Efficiency: 4.00 miles per % / 6.45 kms per %

4.00 miles per % / 6.45 kms per % Start/End: 20:31 to 01:18 (Duration: 4 hours, 47 minutes)

20:31 to 01:18 (Duration: 4 hours, 47 minutes) Distance Travelled: 80 miles / 129 kms

80 miles / 129 kms Average Speed: 16.7 mph / 27.0 km/h

16.7 mph / 27.0 km/h Efficiency: 16.59 kWh/100km

Total Trip Summary

Total Duration: 22 hours, 57 minutes

22 hours, 57 minutes Total Distance: 581 miles / 935 kms

581 miles / 935 kms Total Energy Used: 100%

100% Overall Average Speed: 25.3 mph / 40.7 km/h

25.3 mph / 40.7 km/h Overall Average Efficiency: 11.44 kWh/100km

At 1:18, some 22 hours and 57 minutes after the journey began, the car depleated it’s battery, reaching 0% state of charge, but thankfully managed to get to the nearest charger and did not end up stranded on the side of the road. Polestar clearly have some charge in reserve at 0% SOC, with the vehicle travelling an extra 12.8 km after the battery indicator hit 0%.

The Polestar 3 had reached a massive nine hundred and thirty five kilometers, a truly amazing feat. This is now recognised officially as having broken the Guinness World Record for the longest journey travelled by an electric SUV on a single charge.

The professional efficiency drivers, Sam Clarke, Kevin Booker, and Richard Parker, piloted the vehicle in three-hour shifts to maintain optimal alertness and control.

Matt Galvin, Polestar UK Managing Director, highlighted the significance of the accomplishment for dispelling old myths about EV capability.

“While the drivers pushed the Polestar 3 to the boundaries of its range capability, it goes to show how battery range has improved exponentially over the past few years. For a large premium SUV to go way beyond a London to Edinburgh distance is truly impressive and with this the adage that ‘EVs can’t go far’ has been very much consigned to the history books.” Matt Galvin, Polestar UK Managing Director

Polestar’s CEO also celebrated the new record, positioning it as a key milestone for the brand’s technological leadership.

“We are very proud to say we have a world record holder in the Polestar family! This official Guinness World Record for range is another proof point that Polestar 3 is setting new standards. We will continue to push the boundaries of technology and electric performance.” Michael Lohscheller, CEO, Polestar

To ensure complete legitimacy, the attempt was meticulously documented and verified.

Official Adjudication

The record was adjudicated by Guinness World Records’ own judge, Paulina Sapinska, with fleet management solutions provider Webfleet supplying independently verified video footage, odometer readings, GPS data, and battery level information.

Production-Standard Vehicle

Crucially, the Polestar 3 used for the attempt was a standard production vehicle with zero modifications. It was equipped with standard 20-inch wheels and fitted with Michelin Sport 4 EV tyres, proving this remarkable range is achievable right off the showroom floor.

The record-setting Polestar 3 Long range Single motor is now available to order in Australia, with prices starting from A$123,500 plus on-road costs. First customer deliveries are anticipated to begin in Q3 2025.

For more information, head to https://www.polestar.com/au/