Polestar 3 got more than 200kms further than its range estimate by driving at 40.7km/h

A Polestar 3 just broke the record for the longest distance driven on a single charge, a massive 935km. Congrats!
The Polestar 3 is a large fully electric SUV and on their website, is listed as having up to 706km of range, so how did they manage to achieve more than 200km further?
The Guiness World Record attempt was achieved by some very calculated planning.
To begin, the almost 23 hour drive was completed by multple drivers to manage the fatigue of the drivers, with a support car offering a mobile bed for some much needed rest between drives.
The location selected for the record attempt was in Gothernburg Sweeden, specifically due to it’s smooth flat roads which helped maximise range and avoid additional use consumed when driving uphill.
To maximise range, you need to reduce aerodynamic drag which gets higher the faster you travel. This meant driving at relatively slow speeds. Driving at significantly slower speeds than posted limits, has the potential to be impactful to other drivers.
To minimise interruptions from and to other drivers the journey started around 2am, with the early hours also offering cooler temperatures, also helping extend range (note: this is not freezing cold that would degrade range).
We expect cruise control was used significantly throughout the journey to maintain constant speed, even something as subtle as smooth steering inputs were considered.
When attempting a distance record, the weight in the vehicle can heavily change the outcome, so just 2 people were on board, the driver and observer.
Breaking down the record breaking drive
Stint 1: The Initial Overnight Run
This first leg covers the initial hours of the attempt, starting in the middle of the night and running until just after sunrise.
- Start/End: 02:21 to 08:08 (Duration: 5 hours, 47 minutes)
- Distance Travelled: 155 miles / 250 kms
- Average Speed: 26.8 mph / 43.2 km/h
- Energy Used: 18% of the battery
- Efficiency: 7.70 kWh/100km
Stint 2: Morning Town Driving
The average speed drops significantly in this stint, and the image shows a stop in a residential area, suggesting town or city driving.
- Efficiency: 2.88 miles per % / 4.59 kms per %
- Start/End: 08:08 to 10:56 (Duration: 2 hours, 48 minutes)
- Distance Travelled: 49 miles / 78 kms
- Average Speed: 17.5 mph / 27.9 km/h
- Efficiency: 23.32 kWh/100km
Stint 3: Mid-day Country Roads
This long stint through the middle of the day sees the car on winding country roads, as shown in the images.
- Start/End: 10:56 to 17:14 (Duration: 6 hours, 18 minutes)
- Distance Travelled: 133 miles / 214 kms
- Average Speed: 21.1 mph / 34.0 km/h
- Energy Used: 23% of the battery
- Efficiency: 11.50 kWh/100km
Stint 4: The Evening Push
This was the fastest and most efficient stint of the journey, covering a significant distance as evening set in.
- Efficiency: 7.45 miles per % / 12.00 kms per %
- Start/End: 17:14 to 20:31 (Duration: 3 hours, 17 minutes)
- Distance Travelled: 164 miles / 264 kms
- Average Speed: 50.0 mph / 80.4 km/h
- Efficiency: 8.92 kWh/100km
Stint 5: The Final Stretch
Driving into the night again, the team carefully nurses the car to complete depletion, resulting in a lower average speed to conserve every last bit of energy.
- Efficiency: 4.00 miles per % / 6.45 kms per %
- Start/End: 20:31 to 01:18 (Duration: 4 hours, 47 minutes)
- Distance Travelled: 80 miles / 129 kms
- Average Speed: 16.7 mph / 27.0 km/h
- Efficiency: 16.59 kWh/100km
Total Trip Summary
- Total Duration: 22 hours, 57 minutes
- Total Distance: 581 miles / 935 kms
- Total Energy Used: 100%
- Overall Average Speed: 25.3 mph / 40.7 km/h
- Overall Average Efficiency: 11.44 kWh/100km
At 1:18, some 22 hours and 57 minutes after the journey began, the car depleated it’s battery, reaching 0% state of charge, but thankfully managed to get to the nearest charger and did not end up stranded on the side of the road. Polestar clearly have some charge in reserve at 0% SOC, with the vehicle travelling an extra 12.8 km after the battery indicator hit 0%.
The Polestar 3 had reached a massive nine hundred and thirty five kilometers, a truly amazing feat. This is now recognised officially as having broken the Guinness World Record for the longest journey travelled by an electric SUV on a single charge.
The professional efficiency drivers, Sam Clarke, Kevin Booker, and Richard Parker, piloted the vehicle in three-hour shifts to maintain optimal alertness and control.
Matt Galvin, Polestar UK Managing Director, highlighted the significance of the accomplishment for dispelling old myths about EV capability.
Polestar’s CEO also celebrated the new record, positioning it as a key milestone for the brand’s technological leadership.
To ensure complete legitimacy, the attempt was meticulously documented and verified.
Official Adjudication
The record was adjudicated by Guinness World Records’ own judge, Paulina Sapinska, with fleet management solutions provider Webfleet supplying independently verified video footage, odometer readings, GPS data, and battery level information.
Production-Standard Vehicle
Crucially, the Polestar 3 used for the attempt was a standard production vehicle with zero modifications. It was equipped with standard 20-inch wheels and fitted with Michelin Sport 4 EV tyres, proving this remarkable range is achievable right off the showroom floor.
The record-setting Polestar 3 Long range Single motor is now available to order in Australia, with prices starting from A$123,500 plus on-road costs. First customer deliveries are anticipated to begin in Q3 2025.
