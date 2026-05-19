Polestar’s now have Google Gemini built-in to transform the driver experience

Polestar cars are about to get a whole lot smarter. The Swedish electric performance car brand has announced a massive upgrade to its in-car tech stack, bringing Google Gemini directly into the dashboard.

This rollout marks a significant shift in how we interact with our vehicles. Instead of relying on rigid voice commands, drivers will soon be able to have natural, human-centric conversations with their cars.

The update is currently rolling out to drivers in the United States, with more regions, including Australia, expected to follow soon. If you own a Polestar, your driving experience is about to change forever.

Moving from commands to conversations

For years, in-car voice assistants have been a bit of a mixed bag. You usually had to memorise specific phrases, and if you messed up a single word, the system would fail.

Google Gemini changes all of that by introducing contextual understanding and multi-turn dialogue. The system can now understand complex intents and remember what you said earlier in the conversation.

This means you can speak to your car just like you would to a passenger sitting next to you. You can ask follow-up questions without needing to restart the entire query from scratch.

Real-world multitasking on the road

The practical benefits of having an advanced large language model in your dashboard are huge. Instead of a single command, you can now stack multiple requests into one sentence.

For example, you could tell your vehicle to find a specific shop on your route and simultaneously message a family member to let them know your ETA. The system processes both requests seamlessly without skipping a beat.

This kind of hands-free productivity keeps your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel. It makes the daily commute feel far less stressful and a lot more productive.

Unleashing Gemini Live in the cabin

Polestar is also introducing Gemini Live to the automotive space. By using a simple voice trigger, drivers can activate a continuous, free-flowing conversation tool.

This allows you to brainstorm gift ideas, plan dinner recipes, or build shopping lists while cruising down the highway. The assistant listens actively and responds in real time to your thoughts.

It turns the vehicle into an extension of your smart home and office. The focus is firmly on saving you time before you even arrive at your destination.

Breaking down the language barriers

Another massive advantage of this upgrade is its ability to handle advanced translation tasks. Because Gemini is built on a powerful language model, it can translate messages on the fly.

Drivers can dictate a text message in English and ask the car to translate it into another language before sending. This feature is integrated directly into the core messaging system.

It ensures effortless communication across different languages without needing to touch your phone. This is a brilliant addition for international travelers or multicultural families.

Simple upgrade path for owners

When the update becomes available in Australia, the deployment process will be incredibly straightforward. Eligible owners will see a simple notification pop up right on their centre display.

From there, you can choose to opt in to the new experience or decline it. Over time, Google Gemini is slated to fully replace the legacy Google Assistant across the entire lineup.

The best part is that this upgrade requires absolutely no additional hardware modifications. It is a pure software update delivered over the air to existing vehicles.

What this means for the industry

Polestar has always positioned itself as a leader in automotive technology. They were among the very first to adopt Android Automotive OS as their native operating system.

By being the first to integrate Google Gemini, they are pushing the boundaries of connectivity once again. It sets a new benchmark for what consumers should expect from an intelligent vehicle.

“Google Gemini represents a fundamental shift for Polestar drivers and how they interact with their vehicles. Together with Google, we replace outdated command structures with an advanced AI model that enables free-flowing conversation between Polestar vehicles and drivers. And this is only the beginning. With Gemini, we enter a new period of possibilities with the focus on creating better user experiences.” Hans Bleckert, Connected Car Manager, Polestar.

Pricing and Australian availability

The software update will be available for all existing models except for the limited-run Polestar 1. This means local owners of the Polestar 2, Polestar 3, and Polestar 4 will get to experience it.

In terms of cost, Polestar is rolling this out as a seamless upgrade to the existing infotainment setup. There is no extra subscription fee announced for the core Gemini integration.

Local pricing for the Polestar 2 currently kicks off around A$62,900 before on-road costs. The high-performance Polestar 3 SUV sits at a more premium bracket, starting from roughly A$132,900.

Looking toward the future

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, our cars will become increasingly predictive. This initial rollout is just the foundation for much deeper vehicle integration down the track.

We can expect future updates to tie Gemini closer to vehicle diagnostics and range management. Imagine your car suggesting charging stops based on your personal calendar and driving habits.

For now, this update makes the current generation of Polestar vehicles feel brand new again. It is a fantastic example of how software can continuously add value to a physical product.

For more information, head to https://media.polestar.com/releases/polestar-launches-google-gemini-to-transform-the-driver-experience