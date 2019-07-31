Porsche Taycan fails to deliver 350kW until 2021, may loose race to first max out ultra-fast charing

The all-electric Porsche Taycan was slated to be the first EV that was capable of charging at the ultra-fast charging stations using the full 350kW. In theory, the vehicle could take on a massive 400km of range in just 15 minutes, or 200km in just 8 minutes.

Unfortunately we’ve had confirmation via WhichCar that Porsche’ battery technology isn’t ready.

Starting with next-gen J1 II model, solid-state power packs will be phased in as they become available and by 2021 at the latest, peak charging power is set to increase from 250 to 350kW which should – combined with best-in-class 800V charge stations – reduce recharging times to just 14 minutes.

Charging at high speed requires a delicate balance of liquid cooled cables, liquid cooled battery packs and intelligent software to manage the rate of charge as to protect the battery cells and ensure longevity of the battery cycles.

The Taycan may have achieved an impressive 30,000 orders before a single one rolls off the production line, but missing one of their headline features isn’t a great start. Due out next year, the Porsche Taycan comes in a couple of models, starting with an 80kWh RWD and a 96kWh AWD.

In Australia, recharging infrastructure is being rolled out by companies like Chargefox that use ABB Terra HP Ultra-rapid chargers that run at 350kW, currently the fastest charging standard for EVs in the country.

The network of 22 chargers is designed to support the needs of today and into the future. Porsche says the architecture is capable of 350kW, but will be restricted until 2021.

With so many new EVs landing in Australia over the next couple of years, it’s likely the Taycan will miss the envious title of being the first vehicle to take a 350kW ultra-rapid charge. Having the higher charging rate, dramatically reduces the time to charge and therefore enables owners to complete longer journey’s faster.

Charging at 250kW will still be fast, but only matches Tesla’s V3 charging locations instead of beating them, a very important difference.

There are a long list of legacy auto makers that are due to deliver their EVs to market over the next 2 years, expect some of those to support the ultra-rapid 350kW standard.