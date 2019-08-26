Porsche Taycan speeds to new 4-door EV record at Nürburgring

Electric vehicles may be starting to dominate sales charts in different parts of the globe, but many people still measure their success using old metrics.

One tried and true method of testing a car’s performance is to set it free around a track and one of the harshest, most demanding (on the car and driver) is famously known as the Green Hell.

The 20.6-kilometre Nürburgring-Nordschleife track was completed in a very impressive 7 minutes and 42 seconds. By comparison, the best lap currently sits with the Lamborghini Aventador LP770-4 SVJ with a time of 6:44.97, but that’s a 2-door, 2 seater, so for a 4-door, 4 seater to be within a second is extremely impressive.

While the Taycan is still technically a prototype, it’s expected that much of what’s in the car will make it to production. If you haven’t seen it yet, the Taycan’s interior is full of digital displays, LED lighting and some weird bits on the steering wheel. That aside, it’s a far more modern interior than we’ve seen from Porsche, combined with great performance, it’s expected to appeal to a whole new set of auto buyers.

Porsche attributes a big part of that success to the following attributes of the Taycan.

The Taycan has two exceptionally efficient electric motors on the front and rear axles and therefore features all-wheel drive . The all-wheel drive and traction control systems operate significantly faster than conventional systems. For example, if one wheel has more slip, the electric motors regulate it within a fraction of a second.

The integrated Porsche 4D-Chassis Control analyses and synchronises all chassis systems in real time. The innovative chassis systems include adaptive air suspension with three-chamber technology including electronic damper control PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management), as well as the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport) electromechanical roll stabilisation system, including Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus). The record-breaking car also featured rear-axle steering and 21-inch tyres.

The Taycan is the first production vehicle with a system voltage of 800 volts rather than the normal 400 volts for electric cars. The benefits include high levels of consistent performance.

The driving modes profile of the new Taycan offers special settings to make full use of the all-electric drive's properties. In "Sport Plus" mode, driver requests are implemented in an extremely dynamic way. As a result, the battery's cooling and heating strategy has been designed for maximum performance. At the same time, the cooling air flaps are opened, the rear spoiler is extended early on for minimal lift, while the chassis set-up becomes optimised for maximum race track performance, and the suspension permanently set in the lowest position

The Porsche Taycan is due for release in Australia mid-2020 and should have a range of more than 500km, with a 0-100km/h time of less than 3.5 seconds.