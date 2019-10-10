Post Malone to perform in VR next week on Oculus Venues

Virtual Reality has a strong following among enthusiasts, but it has struggled to get the mass adoption many imagined. One way Oculus is trying to draw more people to VR, is by teaming up with popular music artists.

Next week, on October 17th US time, Post Malone will perform live in VR as part of his Runaway Tour. The gig will take place at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. Produced by Supersphere, this one time VR event is only available in Oculus Venues.

If you have an Oculus Quest, then you can download the free Oculus Venues app now and join thousands of others in a virtual crowd to watch the event. Unfortunately, those of us with Oculus Rift are out of luck.

Post Malone will perform songs from his second album, Hollywood Bleeding, the follow up to his amazing first album, Beerbongs and Bentleys.

It probably goes without saying, but expect to put your adult headphones on, there is likely to be some colourful lyrics.