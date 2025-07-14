Power up: Global gaming giants are heading to Melbourne to find Australia’s next hit game

VicScreen has announced an all-star lineup of global games publishers for the third annual Play Now Melbourne, Australia’s premier international games market. This event is quickly becoming the go-to destination for local developers to connect with the world’s best.

Some of the biggest names in the business, including Akupara Games, Devolver Digital, Massive Monster, and UltraPlayers, are already confirmed to attend. This signals a massive opportunity for Australian game creators to get their projects in front of industry leaders.

Joining the impressive roster are several first-time attendees, highlighting the event’s growing prestige on the global stage.

Newcomers for 2025

Alt Ventures, Silver Lining Interactive, TheOneGames, Outersloth, and Wholesome Games Presents will all be making their debut appearance at the market this year.

Presented by VicScreen with support from Screen Australia, Play Now Melbourne is a vital bridge connecting local talent with international publishers, investors, and platform holders. The event provides a unique platform for Australian developers to pitch and sell their games to a global audience.

Since its inception in 2023, the event has seen explosive growth. Last year, over 165 meetings were held, involving 55 developer teams and 19 publishers and investors.

“Play Now Melbourne is going from strength to strength. In 2024, over $42 million worth of projects were presented by 55 developer teams, up from $24 million the previous year. The market’s international standing is demonstrated by the calibre of publishers, investors and platform holders already set to attend and connect with independent Australian game developers this year.” Caroline Pitcher, CEO, VicScreen.

VicScreen x Play Now Melbourne 2024

The continued success and expansion of the event underscore the strength and creativity of the Australian games industry.

“We’re incredibly proud to continue our support of Play Now Melbourne, which has established itself as a marquee event for our games industry. Now in its third year, Play Now continues to grow and attract key players – a testament to the strength and creativity of our local sector.” Joey Egger, Head of Games, Screen Australia.

Play Now Melbourne 2025 is scheduled for Thursday, 9 October, at the W Melbourne, serving as a key event within the broader Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW).

Expressions of Interest are now officially open for Australian game developers who are seeking funding, publishing deals, or marketplace support for their projects currently in development. Best of all, there is no fee to participate in the event.

Developers wanting to seize this opportunity should act quickly, as the Expression of Interest period closes on Thursday, 24 July 2025.

For more information, head to https://vicscreen.vic.gov.au/playnow/