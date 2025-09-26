Pre-orders open for ROG Xbox Ally, play your Xbox favourites on-the-go

The ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X gaming handhelds are finally up for pre-order in Australia, launching a new era of portable power thanks to a clever partnership between Asus Republic of Gamers and Xbox.

These devices blend the familiarity of console gaming with the flexibility of Windows 11, all wrapped in ergonomic designs that feel right at home whether you’re a casual player or a hardcore enthusiast.

With global availability hitting on October 16, it’s time to get your name down if you’re chasing that next-level handheld experience.

Serious gen-on-gen performance

The ROG Xbox Ally X steps up with the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, delivering a whopping 30% performance boost in titles like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Doom: The Dark Ages compared to the previous ROG Ally X.

Meanwhile, the standard ROG Xbox Ally runs on the efficient AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor, offering up to 20% better frame rates in Forza Horizon 5 and Gears of War: Reloaded.

Both handhelds shine with AMD’s latest tech, including FidelityFX Super Resolution and Fluid Motion Frames for smoother gameplay, plus an onboard NPU in the X model to future-proof against incoming AI-enhanced games.

Battery life sees massive gains too, with the ROG Xbox Ally X providing up to twice the endurance in Hollow Knight: Silksong over its predecessor, while the base model squeezes out 110% more playtime in demanding sessions.

These improvements come from smarter software tweaks via Xbox and Windows, ensuring you can game longer without constantly hunting for a power outlet. It’s clear Asus has listened to feedback, turning these handhelds into true all-day companions for on-the-go adventures.

Ergonomic design for comfort

Both models feature a full-screen layout that’s intuitive for console fans and PC gamers alike, with Xbox-inspired controls that reduce hand strain during marathon sessions. The lightweight build and textured grips make them easy to hold for hours, whether you’re curled up on the couch or travelling.

Unified gaming library

Access your installed games from major PC storefronts in one spot, blending Xbox ecosystem perks with Windows versatility for a seamless library that spans your favourite titles.

Advanced AMD tech integration

Leverage Radeon Super Resolution and frame generation for up to 60% higher frame rates, making even AAA blockbusters run buttery smooth on these compact powerhouses.

Ready to take your gaming anywhere?



Pre-order the @ASUS_ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X today: https://t.co/bYD2J1oTKv pic.twitter.com/fq7DrmmG1g — Xbox (@Xbox) September 26, 2025

Availability and pricing

Pre-orders for the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X are now open (from 11:00 a.m. AEST), giving Aussie gamers first dibs through the Microsoft Store, Asus e-Shop, and a stack of local favourites.

Whether you’re eyeing the budget-friendly entry point or the top-shelf powerhouse, these handhelds are primed to hit shelves on October 16 with pricing that won’t sting too hard.

ROG Xbox Ally

The base model lands at A$999, packing the AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor for solid performance on the go – ideal for casual sessions without the premium price tag. You’ll find it stocked at Asus e-Shop, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, The Good Guys, EB Games, The Gamesmen, Centre Com, Scorptec, JW, PLE, Computer Alliance, Mwave, and Big W.

ROG Xbox Ally X

For the full-fat experience with the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme and longer battery life, it’s A$1,599. Availability mirrors the standard model at Asus e-Shop and JB Hi-Fi, with broader rollout expected soon.

For more product details, please visit ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X.